Chase Chrisley Quickly Goes Public With New Girlfriend After Failed Engagement
Chase Chrisley has moved on after breaking up with his former fiancee Emmy Medders. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship before Chrisley proposed to Medders in an elaborate proposal at a baseball stadium in Tennessee in October 2022. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star told People. Unfortunately, nine months later, the couple broke up, with Chrisley sharing in an Instagram Story (via E! News), "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."
Four months later, the reality star went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat. While Chrisley has yet to debut her on his feed, Fournerat posted a pic of the two on her Instagram page, with his arms wrapped around her waist. "Happy is an understatement," she captioned. Chrisley replied with a simple white heart emoji. Despite him seemingly moving fast after his broken engagement, he and Fournerat are reportedly not in a hurry to rush things.
Chase Chrisley's relationship with his new girlfriend is still in the early stages
Although Chase Chrisley is ready to go public with Jodi Laine Fournerat, he's taking the time to get to know his new person. "It's been a couple of months so it's still early. But they're taking it slow and enjoying their time together," Chrisley's rep shared with People. According to the publication, Chrisley dipped his toes into being Instagram-official when he reshared Fournerat's selfie of herself in green scrubs with the words, "When your man's in town to see you but you're on call & surgery demands your presence."
According to Fournerat's Instagram page, she works as a traveling surgical technician and is based out of New Orleans. She seems to be a Trump supporter and shared a pic of herself wearing a MAGA cap. "Red, white, and always late," she wrote. Chrisley's new girlfriend already has fans divided. "The hat tops off perfection buddy!" one stated in the comments. Another wrote, "Yikes. Men definitely don't get with someone better after a breakup, they downgrade bad."