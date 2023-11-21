Chase Chrisley Quickly Goes Public With New Girlfriend After Failed Engagement

Chase Chrisley has moved on after breaking up with his former fiancee Emmy Medders. The two had an on-again-off-again relationship before Chrisley proposed to Medders in an elaborate proposal at a baseball stadium in Tennessee in October 2022. "There's no doubt I want to spend the rest of my life with Emmy. We can't wait to build a family together," the "Chrisley Knows Best" star told People. Unfortunately, nine months later, the couple broke up, with Chrisley sharing in an Instagram Story (via E! News), "Everybody has been asking a lot of questions regarding Emmy and myself. We both and [sic] agreed to part ways and move on with our lives separately. Thank you for respecting our privacy."

Four months later, the reality star went Instagram-official with his new girlfriend Jodi Laine Fournerat. While Chrisley has yet to debut her on his feed, Fournerat posted a pic of the two on her Instagram page, with his arms wrapped around her waist. "Happy is an understatement," she captioned. Chrisley replied with a simple white heart emoji. Despite him seemingly moving fast after his broken engagement, he and Fournerat are reportedly not in a hurry to rush things.