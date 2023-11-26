Below Deck: Why Captain Jason Chambers And Aesha Scott Will Never Get Romantic

"Below Deck Down Under" fans ship Aesha Scott and Captain Jason Chambers, but it's never going to happen for the yachties. Although the two have nothing but love for each other, Scott stated during BravoCon 2023 that Chambers is like a "brother" to her, per Bravo. She added, "I don't look at him and my panties start to drop. I'm just like, 'Hey, bro.'" Scott, who is in a relationship with her boyfriend Scotty Dobson, told fans during the event that even if she were single, there'd be no chance of a romance with Chambers. "I can truly tell you I've not once felt attracted to him. Right from the start, it's been so platonic ... Trust me, my boyfriend is everything."

Chambers is fully in support of his chief stew's relationship, and in a touching Season 2 episode, he helped Dobson surprise Scott with a visit between charters. "The one that has my heart. Having Scott surprise me during the season was the BEST THING EVER," she gushed on Instagram. "You are soooo busy that you lose any connection you have with the outside world. We work 16 hour days every day for six-seven weeks and we don't go home to our houses/loved ones at the end of the day, so having Scott there was such a precious link to my familiar world."

Now that Scott is fully in love, her one wish for Chambers is to have him find his soulmate as well.