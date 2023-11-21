Diamond Pro Tells Us How Much Dodi's Ring For Diana Is Worth Today

Season 6 of "The Crown," which follows the last days of Princess Diana's life, has sparked intense interest in her post-divorce romance with billionaire Dodi Al Fayed. Although Diana and Al Fayed's romance didn't last very long, the public has long theorized that the film producer had plans to propose to Princess Diana at some point in the future. A 2007 inquest into their deaths confirmed that Al Fayed bought a ring from a jewelry store on August 30, 1997 — one day before he and Diana died in a car crash, according to The Guardian. Officials later found a ring inscribed with the French translation of "Tell Me Yes" in their home. There was also a receipt that referenced an engagement ring in French.

Although the proposal was never confirmed, "The Crown" — which has been known to weave creative fiction into the royal family's historical timeline — featured Al Fayed's proposal in Episode 3. In real life, however, the ring's value and intent is still up for debate. The Guardian estimated that Fayed spent around $11,600 on the ring, which would've been considerably less than he spent on his ex, Kelly Fisher, per Vanity Fair. "Dodi had given Kelly Fisher this $200,000 beautiful diamond," said correspondent Julie Miller. "The theory is if this was going to be Diana's ring and photographed by every media outlet in the world, he would never just present her with this approximately $11,000 ring."

Here's what Diana's ring might be worth today, according to Mike Fried, CEO of the Diamond Pro.