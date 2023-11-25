Why Michelle Williams' First Marriage To Phil Elverum Reportedly Failed

Alongside her Oscar-nominated acting chops, Michelle Williams' love life has also been a constant attraction in the Hollywood spotlight. She married director Thomas Kail in 2020, and the duo welcomed Williams' third child — and their second as a couple — in November 2022. Williams' history of star-studded relationships traces back to 1993, however, when she dated "Baywatch" costar Jeremy Jackson after meeting on set. In a 2011 interview with Howard Stern, Jackson even labeled the "Dawson's Creek" alum his "first crush."

Williams most famously started dating "Brokeback Mountain" costar Heath Ledger in 2004, welcoming their daughter Matilda Ledger the following year. The two lived out their relationship in front of many a paparazzi lens before they eventually split in 2007. After Ledger's death at age 28 in January 2008 from an accidental drug overdose, Williams' next serious relationship didn't come until six months after his death. Williams began dating her "Synecdoche, New York" producer Spike Jonze in July 2008, but the two said their farewells the next fall. Williams admitted in late 2009 that she initially thought her Jonze romance "was the only thing that was going to save me from the pain," a notion she rejected later as "erroneous.

Remaining publicly single for years after Jonze, the "Venom" star then dated several big stars (like Jason Segel, Cary Fukunaga, and Jonathan Safran Foer) before her low-profile marriage to musician Phil Elverum in 2018.However, the marriage lasted less than a year. Here's what reportedly went wrong in William's first, short-lived marriage.