What Michelle Williams Has Said About Heath Ledger's Tragic Death

Michelle Williams and Heath Ledger's love story started as a fairy tale, sparked on the set of "Brokeback Mountain" in 2004. Their co-star Jake Gyllenhaal dished to E! News that their chemistry was off the charts from the get-go as the "two of them had googly eyes with each other" right from the rehearsals. It came as a surprise to no one that they immediately became an item. They welcomed a daughter named Matilda a year later, but sadly, in 2007, their romance took an unexpected turn when it was revealed that they had called it quits. Tragedy struck three months later when Ledger, at the tender age of 28 years old, abruptly passed away from an accidental overdose.

It took Williams quite some time to release a statement about his death. "Please respect our need to grieve privately," she noted weeks later through a representative. "My heart is broken." The "Blue Valentine" star opted not to disclose further details, save for the commitment that Matilda would grow up connected to her father. "All that I can cling to is his presence inside her that reveals itself every day," Williams said. "She will be brought up with the best memories of him."

The mother and daughter felt compelled to move out of their home in Brooklyn and relocate to the countryside to escape the media's incessant intrusion, allowing Williams to lay low for a little while. But over the years, she has slowly opened up about Ledger's passing, noting that moving on from him had been an impossible undertaking.