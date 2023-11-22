Mason Disick Is All Grown Up & Doesn't Want The Kardashian Life

It may seem like the Kardashians love the limelight, but there is one family member who isn't necessarily a fan of the fame. Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, does his best to avoid all the attention his family receives.

The Kardashians catapulted to fame with their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which documented every aspect of their life, including Kardashian's pregnancy with Mason. In the episode titled "Delivering Baby Mason," viewers got an inside look into the birth of the first grandchild in the family. While Kardashian may be a more private person now, she previously shared it all with fans. "Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie. The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child," She said in 2016, according to People. Over the next couple of years, fans got to know Mason as he occasionally popped up on the show. In 2019, Mason seemed to fit perfectly with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he made his first confessional to wish his mom a happy birthday. Mason shared, " I love you, Mom. Thank you for everything you've done for us."

Recently, Mason has practically vanished from the show. Apparently, not everyone in the Kardashian clan is a fan of constant attention.