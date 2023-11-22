Mason Disick Is All Grown Up & Doesn't Want The Kardashian Life
It may seem like the Kardashians love the limelight, but there is one family member who isn't necessarily a fan of the fame. Mason Disick, the son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, does his best to avoid all the attention his family receives.
The Kardashians catapulted to fame with their reality show, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which documented every aspect of their life, including Kardashian's pregnancy with Mason. In the episode titled "Delivering Baby Mason," viewers got an inside look into the birth of the first grandchild in the family. While Kardashian may be a more private person now, she previously shared it all with fans. "Scott was filming it for our own purposes, like for a home movie. The birth of my son was such a beautiful experience that I really wanted to share it with people because it was my child," She said in 2016, according to People. Over the next couple of years, fans got to know Mason as he occasionally popped up on the show. In 2019, Mason seemed to fit perfectly with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan when he made his first confessional to wish his mom a happy birthday. Mason shared, " I love you, Mom. Thank you for everything you've done for us."
Recently, Mason has practically vanished from the show. Apparently, not everyone in the Kardashian clan is a fan of constant attention.
Mason Disick doesn't enjoy fame
Die-hard fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" may have noticed that Mason Disick has seemingly disappeared from recent episodes. The now 13-year-old did not appear in his mom's wedding special with Travis Barker despite being there in person. He was also noticeably absent from the photos Kourtney posted from her birthday in April 2023. However, Kardashian and Scott Disick's two other children, Penelope and Reign, were front and center in the snaps. The former couple has refrained from sharing shots of Mason on social media or featuring him on the show, and let's get this straight — it's not because they're leaving him out. Nope, it's all Mason's choice; he's just not into the whole attention-seeking scene.
Back in October 2022, Kardashian revealed on the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast that Mason was not interested in the fame associated with his family. She shared, "Like Mason doesn't love it [the fame] I feel like. He does not like it. He doesn't want any part of it. He's not on social media. He doesn't love it, and I want my kids to be kids." The POOSH founder revealed that she and her family "crave normalcy," although there doesn't seem to be a lot of it when it comes to the Kardashians. Still, for the past year, Mason has refrained from the spotlight and has only made rare appearances in public alongside his parents.
Mason Disick is hardly in the public eye
Over the years, Mason Disick's time in the spotlight has dwindled. But when he does have rare outings, the teen is usually hanging out with his dad, Scott Disick.
Scott has hardly posted any photos of Mason on his Instagram feed in the past year, well, at least not ones where he is visible. In early November 2023, Scott shared a photo of two of his kids, Mason and Penelope, hanging out in bed. Although the image was a rarity when it came to Mason, he wasn't exactly himself. The young teen was sporting a frightening mask and throwing up a peace sign to the camera. The photo was posted a day after Halloween, as Scott captioned it, "fright night." Although fans didn't actually get a glimpse of Mason's face in the picture, in mid-November 2023, the teen made another rare appearance as he stepped out for dinner with his pops.
As noted by Page Six, Mason and Scott recently enjoyed an outing at Nobu in California. The teenager looked like a full-blown adult with shaggy hair, baggy jeans, and a black t-shirt. Mason's recent outings have sparked many conversations on whether he will return to the spotlight, but it doesn't seem likely considering his feelings about fame and attention.