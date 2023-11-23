The Popular Dating App NFL Star Jason Kelce Met His Wife Kylie On

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce had a 21st-century meet-cute. Like many people, the couple put themselves out there and met on a popular dating app, which led them to a happy marriage.

Jason has two important rings to him — his Super Bowl ring and his wedding ring. The NFL star and his wife, Kylie, have been married since 2018. In a sweet ceremony, the couple said "I do" in front of 170 guests in Philadelphia. Although the pair have only been married for five years, they have gone through a lot together. The couple welcomed three beautiful girls into their lives, and Kylie has supported Jason in his football career, which led him to the Super Bowl twice. Through it all, the football star has continued to be head over heels for his wife.

In September 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles star appeared on "The Pat McAfee" show and gushed about his wife, Kylie, and their documentary, "Kelce." He shared, "My wife has been in hiding for a long time. I think one of the best things about the documentary is that everybody got to see everything she does and everything she goes through — and the tremendous person and wife that she is." Jason and Kylie have a truly swoon-worthy love story thanks to a simple swipe on a dating app.