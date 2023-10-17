Why Jason Kelce's Wife Kylie Wants Him To Ditch His NFL Career

Now that he's gone public with Taylor Swift, there might be no bigger sportsman of the moment than Travis Kelce — but his brother, Jason Kelce, has burst onto center stage in recent years, too. At Super Bowl LVII, Travis and Jason made history as the first brothers to face off in a Super Bowl. Though Travis' Kansas City Chiefs eventually triumphed over Jason's Philadelphia Eagles, the real winner was the brothers' mother Donna Kelce, who became "America's Favorite Super Bowl Mom" overnight. Donna also featured in "Kelce," the 2023 Amazon Prime documentary that followed Jason during the 2022-23 football season, chronicling his life on and off the field.

The docu-film, which became Amazon's most-watched-ever sports documentary in September, gave fans an inside look at Jason's family life with his wife Kylie Kelce and their three young daughters. Though the athlete was often shown reading books to his girls or playing with them outside, a major storyline was whether or not Jason planned to retire and spend more time with his growing brood. Jason is also older than Travis, another fact emphasized in the film, and has taken more than his fair share of beatings on the field. (At one point in "Kelce," the center told fans he's had "at least 7 surgeries" and has injured his ankles, hands, elbows, toes and fingers, via Today.) For Kylie, who sees her husband's injuries building season over season, retirement can't come soon enough.