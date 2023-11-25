A Look At Robert Pattinson's Dating History Before Suki Waterhouse
Robert Pattinson has found the one for him, but it took a couple of tries to get there. Although he is a relatively private guy, the "Twilight" actor has had a couple of public relationships. Lately, Pattinson has been in a long-term relationship with musician Suki Waterhouse.
Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after being spotted holding hands. Over the next five years, the couple would keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight. However, in 2023, while speaking with The Sunday Times, the "Good Looking" singer opened up about her relationship with the actor. She shared, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years...I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious." Over the years, Waterhouse and Pattinson have been the subject of engagement rumors, but the couple was happy with their relationship. A source told E! News, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other." Even though a wedding may not be in their future, another major event is.
In 2023, while performing onstage, Waterhouse announced that she and Pattinson were expecting. The couple has been taking big steps in their relationship, and it seems the "Batman" star has finally found the one. But before Waterhouse, Pattinson was looking for love just like anyone else.
Robert Pattinson's romance with Nina Schubert
Long before he became Edward Cullen or Bruce Wayne, Robert Pattinson was just your average guy trying to make it in the industry. And before he became famous, he dated his next-door neighbor, Nina Schubert, according to Harper's Bazaar. This romance between Pattinson and Schubert wasn't just a fling; the couple dated for three years, from 2003 to 2006. However, when the actor began to get a taste of fame after his appearance in "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," the romance faltered. A source told Look, "Rob and Nina grew up together... She was Rob's first serious girlfriend. It only didn't work out between them because he had to move to LA for work."
Despite the couple's breakup, it didn't seem to affect their friendship. During an interview with Stuff, Schubert revealed that she and Pattinson remained "good friends." She shared, "Rob is still a really good friend of mine. He's hopefully going to come here, if he can get a break from working. I gave him my paintings when we lived together in London." The actor even paid Schubert to make a painting for him, although it's unclear whether he ever received it. Still, Pattinson and Schubert didn't end things on a bad note, and she even reportedly helped him in his relationship with Kristen Stewart.
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart's Twilight love affair
It was like "Twilight" had come to life when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began their romance. After meeting at an audition for the successful franchise, Pattinson and Stewart's relationship began. Although their characters' love exuded in the films, in real life, the actors refrained from sharing too much about their romance. In 2010, when asked by Elle about her relationship, Stewart dodged all questions. She shared, "I would never cheapen my relationships by talking about them." But whether she liked it or not, Stewart's romance would become all the talk in the coming years, and not just because they were two big stars.
In July 2012, the bombshell news dropped that Stewart had cheated on Pattinson with her "Snow White & the Huntsman" director, Rupert Sanders. Although it started as speculation, Stewart confirmed the allegations by releasing a statement to People, which included an apology to Pattinson. She wrote, "I'm deeply sorry for the hurt and embarrassment I've caused to those close to me and everyone this has affected," she continued, "This momentary indiscretion has jeopardized the most important thing in my life, the person I love and respect the most, Rob. I love him, I love him, I'm so sorry." Sanders, who was married at the time of the affair, also released a statement apologizing to his wife. Despite Stewart's pleas to Pattinson, he was scorned too badly, and the couple called it quits.
Robert Pattinson got engaged to FKA Twigs
Robert Pattinson almost said, "I do," and not to Suki Waterhouse. In 2014, the "Batman" actor sparked a relationship with musician FKA Twigs. Throughout their romance, FKA Twigs struggled with being in the limelight. She told The Guardian, "...it is something very challenging. I look uncomfortable because I am uncomfortable. But then it's, like, is this person in my life worth that? And he is, without question." Like much of the "Twilight" star's past relationships, Pattinson and FKA Twigs did their best to stay out of the spotlight.
However, in 2015, the couple were all the talk after T-Pain revealed to Vulture that the musician and actor were engaged. T-Pain was praising FKA Twigs to Vulture, and when asked whether the two would work together, he revealed she was very busy and let it slip that she had recently gotten engaged. Shocked by his response, the magazine asked him to confirm whether the musician was engaged to Pattinson. He responded, "Yeah, to ol' Patty. I don't know if she wanted anybody to know that..." But even after their reported engagement, the couple refused to talk much about it. Per CBS, when asked by Howard Stern if he was engaged, Pattinson coyly responded, "Yeah, kind of." Although fans were left confused whether the couple was engaged or not, they would never get the chance to see them walk down the aisle because they called it quits in 2016.