A Look At Robert Pattinson's Dating History Before Suki Waterhouse

Robert Pattinson has found the one for him, but it took a couple of tries to get there. Although he is a relatively private guy, the "Twilight" actor has had a couple of public relationships. Lately, Pattinson has been in a long-term relationship with musician Suki Waterhouse.

Pattinson and Waterhouse first sparked romance rumors in 2018 after being spotted holding hands. Over the next five years, the couple would keep much of their relationship out of the spotlight. However, in 2023, while speaking with The Sunday Times, the "Good Looking" singer opened up about her relationship with the actor. She shared, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years...I think he feels the same about me. We've always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious." Over the years, Waterhouse and Pattinson have been the subject of engagement rumors, but the couple was happy with their relationship. A source told E! News, "Rob and Suki have definitely discussed getting engaged but are in no rush. Suki is not pressuring him and they are both very committed to each other." Even though a wedding may not be in their future, another major event is.

In 2023, while performing onstage, Waterhouse announced that she and Pattinson were expecting. The couple has been taking big steps in their relationship, and it seems the "Batman" star has finally found the one. But before Waterhouse, Pattinson was looking for love just like anyone else.