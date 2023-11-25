Signs Brad Pitt And His Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Are Getting Serious

Brad Pitt's high-profile relationship and subsequent marriage to Angelina Jolie very publicly crashed and burned circa 2016, so you can't fault the man for keeping his love life private since then. After Pitt was officially declared single in 2019, he was linked to a number of celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski. But the only woman to capture his heart lately is jewelry executive Ines de Ramon. De Ramon was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" hottie Paul Wesley, meaning she knows her way around Hollywood. However, she also speaks five languages and doesn't work in the entertainment biz, differentiating her from Pitt's usual type. Dissimilarities aside, these two have found common ground and appear to be in love.

According to People, Pitt and de Ramon have currently been dating for close to a year and their relationship started out casually. "It's not an exclusive relationship," a source told the outlet in November 2022. "Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her." For the next few months, insiders continued to reiterate that things were "not serious" even though the couple was very into each other.

Fast forward to today, and it feels like things are, in fact, serious. For one thing, Pitt and de Ramon have been together for nearly a year, making it less of a fling. Pitt has also begun publicly referring to de Ramon as "my girlfriend" and de Ramon has been seen wearing some sentimental jewelry in honor of her boyfriend.