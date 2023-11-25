Signs Brad Pitt And His Girlfriend Ines De Ramon Are Getting Serious
Brad Pitt's high-profile relationship and subsequent marriage to Angelina Jolie very publicly crashed and burned circa 2016, so you can't fault the man for keeping his love life private since then. After Pitt was officially declared single in 2019, he was linked to a number of celebrities, including Emily Ratajkowski. But the only woman to capture his heart lately is jewelry executive Ines de Ramon. De Ramon was previously married to "The Vampire Diaries" hottie Paul Wesley, meaning she knows her way around Hollywood. However, she also speaks five languages and doesn't work in the entertainment biz, differentiating her from Pitt's usual type. Dissimilarities aside, these two have found common ground and appear to be in love.
According to People, Pitt and de Ramon have currently been dating for close to a year and their relationship started out casually. "It's not an exclusive relationship," a source told the outlet in November 2022. "Ines is cute, fun, and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her." For the next few months, insiders continued to reiterate that things were "not serious" even though the couple was very into each other.
Fast forward to today, and it feels like things are, in fact, serious. For one thing, Pitt and de Ramon have been together for nearly a year, making it less of a fling. Pitt has also begun publicly referring to de Ramon as "my girlfriend" and de Ramon has been seen wearing some sentimental jewelry in honor of her boyfriend.
It's Insta-official ... sort of
Okay, so Ines de Ramon's Instagram is currently set to private, but by this we mean that she and Brad Pitt are putting an official label on things. "This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce [from Angelina Jolie]. He introduces [de Ramon] as his girlfriend," a source told People. They went on to say that de Ramon "makes him very happy" and that the two "were super loving" during an appearance at LACMA's Art+Film Gala in November. Calling her his girlfriend feels like a big step for Pitt, who never addressed speculation about his previously rumored relationships with models Emily Ratajkowski and Nicole Poturalski.
And indeed, an insider spoke with Us Weekly about how the couple's relationship is continuing to grow. "Brad and Ines' relationship is going really well. They're in love," the source confirmed. Because de Ramon and Pitt were both married before, they are understanding of each other's commitments and past relationships. "They don't stress each other out," the source added. Additionally, they make sure to budget in time to see each other around Pitt's busy work schedule, per Page Six.
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon keep their relationship under wraps
This may sound contradictory, but actually, the fact that Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are so private is a good thing — it means they're protective of their romance. And for Pitt, whose split from Jennifer Aniston and relationship with Angelina Jolie were plastered across headlines every week, it makes sense. De Ramon is also respecting this commitment to privacy by keeping her Instagram private, much like Gerard Piqué's girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. For what it's worth, she has always been a private person, and chose not to speak publicly about her marriage to Paul Wesley when they were still together.
"Ines is still working with Anita Ko, and Brad is of course busy with work as well, but they are both seeing each other whenever they can. They both make an effort to keep their relationship private out of respect for each other," a source told ET in November. Given this emphasis on privacy, the fact that Pitt publicly calls de Ramon his girlfriend feels even more significant.
Ines de Ramon wears sentimental 'B' jewelry
As an executive for Anita Ko jewelry, Ines de Ramon likely has her pick of luxe accessories. Yet even with so much high-end jewelry at her fingertips, she's chosen to commemorate her love for Brad Pitt. As of June, Us Weekly reported that de Ramon was "really into Brad" and "even wears a necklace with a 'B' initial." In August, Pitt's girlfriend was spotted out and about rocking her 'B' necklace, while a source told Page Six that "the couple is going strong and doing great."
It's becoming something of a sartorial choice for celebrities to wear their heart on their sleeves. In 2019, Meghan Markle flaunted her love for Prince Harry at the U.S. Open by wearing a gold necklace with her spouse and son's initials, per Harper's Bazaar. Likewise, Jennifer Lopez has worn her husband's name on a custom necklace that he reportedly designed and gave to her for her birthday, according to People. De Ramon is in good company!
Has Ines de Ramon met Brad Pitt's children?
An important step in any relationship is meeting a partner's friends and family. According to Us Weekly, Ines de Ramon is close with many of Brad Pitt's friends. As for whether or not she's met his children, that answer is less straightforward. One source told Us Weekly that the couple has spent a lot of time together at Pitt's place where "[de Ramon has] been introduced to some of his six children." It's currently unclear which of his kids she has or hasn't met.
Other sources contradict this report, saying that de Ramon has not yet met Pitt's kids. "Brad still hasn't introduced his kids to Ines," a separate insider told the outlet. "It's not that he doesn't love [her], it's just that he wants to ensure this relationship is going the distance before he takes that major step." Pitt also has a complicated history with his children. In 2016, his ex-wife Angelina Jolie accused Pitt of being physically and verbally abusive to his children during a plane flight to Los Angeles, via AP. Jolie also has sole custody of the children, so logistically, it's probably difficult for them to make time to spend with de Ramon.
If she hasn't already, de Ramon will probably meet the full Jolie-Pitt brood sooner or later. As a source told Us Weekly, "[de Ramon and Pitt] are going the distance."