Was Ines De Ramon Still Married When She Started Dating Brad Pitt?
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may be lowkey about their relationship, but they reportedly fell hard for one another — and fell hard fast.
Dating rumors between the two started brewing in November 2022 when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. At the time, a source disclosed a surprising revelation to People, saying that the lovebirds — who had been introduced through common friends — had already been seeing each other for "a few months" and that the "Bullet Train" actor was apparently "really into" the jewelry designer. "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her," they dished.
A month later, even though it was initially reported that it was all just a fling, another insider told People that their relationship was heading towards exclusive status. Pitt "is not seeing anyone else right now," they noted. "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy." The kicker? De Ramon had only split from "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for a few months at that point, and there was no clear indication that they had already filed for divorce. Which begs the question: was de Ramon still a married woman when she began seeing Pitt?
Ines de Ramon split from Paul Wesley months before Brad Pitt romance rumors
Technically, Ines de Ramon and Paul Wesley were still married on paper when she started seeing Brad Pitt, but a representative for the former couple shared with People that de Ramon and Wesley's split happened way before they even announced that they were splitting. "The decision to separate is mutual and occurred five months ago. They request privacy at this time," the rep said in September 2022, noting that they had been living separately for quite some time. The former lovers called it quits after nearly half a decade of marriage.
But it's not like Wesley also hadn't dipped his toes back into the dating pool. In November 2022, the same month that de Ramon and Pitt were reported getting cozy, Wesley was spotted smooching model Natalie Kuckenburg in Italy, according to Page Six. It didn't take them too long to make their relationship public. A month later, they attended a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden. By January 2023, they were Instagram official.
It wasn't until February 2023 that Wesley filed for divorce from de Ramon, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the key reason, per Us Weekly. Coincidentally (or perhaps not?), de Ramon sent in her divorce filing the same day. As of this writing, it's not clear if they have already finalized the split, but what's clear is that they've both moved on.
Are Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon getting married?
Despite keeping their relationship on the down low, things between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon are getting serious, considering how they reportedly achieved a huge milestone: They have fallen in love. "Their relationship is still fairly new, but things are going well and are not slowing down," a source divulged to Us Weekly, adding that they have already exchanged "I love you's."
Now does this mean that they will also be exchanging vows down the line? Well, it may be hard to tell for now, but the insider added that the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" actor has every intention to "settle down again," with his sights set on de Ramon. And while they're still living apart, it won't be surprising if they end up shacking up together in the foreseeable future. "[Brad] and Ines haven't gotten there yet in terms of moving in together, but it's going in that direction," the source disclosed.
Right now, it seems that the two are still getting to know each other and spending as much time together as they can, which is what they both need as they navigate their respective divorces. "She's glad to be starting this new chapter and really enjoys Brad's company," a source told Entertainment Tonight, with another noting, "He enjoys her company, and they share a lot of laughs together ... Brad has been busy filming but has made an effort to maintain the relationship and they talk frequently when he isn't on set." We'll keep our eyes and ears peeled until we hear wedding bells!