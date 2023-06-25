Was Ines De Ramon Still Married When She Started Dating Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon may be lowkey about their relationship, but they reportedly fell hard for one another — and fell hard fast.

Dating rumors between the two started brewing in November 2022 when they were spotted attending a Bono concert together in Los Angeles. At the time, a source disclosed a surprising revelation to People, saying that the lovebirds — who had been introduced through common friends — had already been seeing each other for "a few months" and that the "Bullet Train" actor was apparently "really into" the jewelry designer. "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her," they dished.

A month later, even though it was initially reported that it was all just a fling, another insider told People that their relationship was heading towards exclusive status. Pitt "is not seeing anyone else right now," they noted. "He is spending more time with Ines. He is very happy." The kicker? De Ramon had only split from "The Vampire Diaries" star Paul Wesley for a few months at that point, and there was no clear indication that they had already filed for divorce. Which begs the question: was de Ramon still a married woman when she began seeing Pitt?