Fans Think Matt Rife Took One Bit Too Far In His Raunchy Netflix Special

Comedian Matt Rife is catching the heat following the release of "Natural Selection," his first Netflix comedy special. Rife, who started out in comedy as a teenager, became an internet sensation after sharing videos of his shows on TikTok. "I'm about to post this video of crowd work. I was watching it, and I was like, this is so stupid. Why am I even doing this?" Rife told The New York Times of his initial skepticism. Since then, Rife has enjoyed much success, selling out shows across Europe, Australia, and North America.

With that in mind, it was barely a surprise when, in September 2023, Netflix announced that the comedian had landed an hour-long comedy special called "Matt Rife: Natural Selection." Speaking to Deadline at the time, Rife described the special as "fun," adding that it was a good mix of ridiculous and serious stuff. "I kind of like to end the last of it with something people can think about, and put some thought behind, and give some real perspective on something I genuinely am passionate about, as well as making it funny with a fun story," he explained. "I'd say it's my most fun hour yet. I think people are really going to like it. There's something in there for everybody."

However, it seems Rife made a pretty serious miscalculation, as fans were definitely not impressed by one particular element of the new project.