Lauren Graham's Opinion About Plastic Surgery Is Crystal Clear

Lauren Graham, who famously played Lorelai Gilmore on "Gilmore Girls" and its Netflix revival, has been praised for her youthful beauty since the early 2000s. When the sitcom about the tight-knit relationship between a single mother and her daughter premiered in 2000, Graham was 33 years old. However, she could almost pass as an older sister to her onscreen daughter, Alexis Bledel. And though it's been over two decades since the original installment premiered, she still manages to wow fans with her youthful looks. Unfortunately, this hasn't saved Graham from escaped speculation about her plastic surgery habits.

Over the years, several outlets — including Life & Style — have raised questions about whether Graham has gone under the knife. Fans have also openly inquired about Graham's evolving looks. In 2022, several "Gilmore Girls" fans on Reddit debated whether or not Graham had undergone cosmetic procedures before filming the revival "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life." Most of the users agreed that she had.

"Yes, she obviously had fillers and it has not settled down when she filmed AYITL so it looked very puffy," wrote one Redditor. "It is such a shame because it was really distracting. While watching the revival her face was all I could focus on." Of course, fans can only speculate to certain depths, so here's what Graham has publicly shared about her thoughts on plastic surgery.