The Sad Truth About Taylor Momsen's Cindy Lou Who Role

Every Christmas, "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" will be on what feels like every channel on television. You can't escape the film, as it has brought joy to so many viewers during the holiday season. But many would be surprised to know that Taylor Momsen, who starred as Cindy Lou Who, didn't have the best time after the film premiered.

At just seven years old, Momsen landed the role of a lifetime as Cindy Lou Who. While she may not have known it at the time, the film would live on through generations. And while she filmed the movie, she had an absolute blast. In 2000, she told E! News, "We did a lot of auditions and it was really fun to try all the costumes on and the makeup and that was when I met Ron Howard," she continued, "It was a real privilege for me to get to work with him they narrowed it down to about three girls and I feel real privileged that I got chosen."

According to Box Office Mojo, after the film premiered, it remained number one in the box office for four weeks running and made over $345 million worldwide. If the "Gossip Girl" actor wasn't a well-known actor before the movie, she definitely was after it hit theaters. And while this would seem like it would be an exciting time for an actor, Momsen's life after "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" wasn't as easy as you may think.