What Reportedly Led To Jeremy Allen White And Addison Timlin's Divorce

If you asked us whether or not Jeremy Allen White was ever married, we would have to say, "Yes, chef." "The Bear" star was in a long-term relationship and married fellow actor Addison Timlin, but their relationship ended for a surprising reason.

According to Us Weekly, the pair first met as teenagers while on the set of the film "AfterSchool" in 2008. It's a bit foggy as to when they went from friends to something more, but in 2013, Timlin gushed to Harper's Bazaar about being in a solid relationship with a mystery man, who was later determined to be White. Timlin said, "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy ...We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance." It definitely took a turn into romance, and over the course of their relationship, White and Timlin welcomed two children.

The birth of their first child came in 2018 and their second in 2020, per USsWeekly. Between their first and second child, however, Timlin and Allen crossed another major milestone — the couple married in 2019. According to TMZ, the couple opted out of a big ceremony and instead tied the knot at a Los Angeles courthouse alongside famous witnesses Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. While it seemed like an ultimate love story, Allen and Timlin's marriage fell apart nearly three years after getting married.