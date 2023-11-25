What Reportedly Led To Jeremy Allen White And Addison Timlin's Divorce
If you asked us whether or not Jeremy Allen White was ever married, we would have to say, "Yes, chef." "The Bear" star was in a long-term relationship and married fellow actor Addison Timlin, but their relationship ended for a surprising reason.
According to Us Weekly, the pair first met as teenagers while on the set of the film "AfterSchool" in 2008. It's a bit foggy as to when they went from friends to something more, but in 2013, Timlin gushed to Harper's Bazaar about being in a solid relationship with a mystery man, who was later determined to be White. Timlin said, "I've got a sweetheart who I will not disclose, but, yes, he'd be the guy ...We have a nice foundation from being friends for a long period of time, and then it took a hard right turn into romance." It definitely took a turn into romance, and over the course of their relationship, White and Timlin welcomed two children.
The birth of their first child came in 2018 and their second in 2020, per USsWeekly. Between their first and second child, however, Timlin and Allen crossed another major milestone — the couple married in 2019. According to TMZ, the couple opted out of a big ceremony and instead tied the knot at a Los Angeles courthouse alongside famous witnesses Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson. While it seemed like an ultimate love story, Allen and Timlin's marriage fell apart nearly three years after getting married.
Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin had trust issues
After knowing one another for 15 years, you would think Jeremy Allen White and Addison Timlin would trust one another. And while they might have at points in their relationship, they didn't by the end of their marriage.
In May 2023, Timlin filed for divorce from White, per People. At the time, neither the "Shameless" star nor his former wife commented on the surprise split. However, in November 2023, White spoke with GQ about the past year and his response has many believing the actor was talking about his divorce. He said, "It's been insane. A lot of high highs, a lot of terribly low lows." Many seem to think that by "lows," "The Bear" actor was referring to his marriage coming to an end.
Since their split, White and Timlin have kept to themselves and have yet to reveal details of their breakup. However, a source divulged some shocking information to Entertainment Tonight, noting that White and Timlin "were having trust issues during their relationship that ultimately led to their divorce." According to StyleCaster, Deuxmoi, an anonymous entertainment outlet that shares "blind items" about celebrities, also reported that both White and Timlin were cheating on one another. Despite the speculation, nothing was confirmed, as the former couple has kept relatively quiet about their split.
Jeremy Allen White has explored the dating world
Jeremy Allen White moved on from his marriage with Addison Timlin pretty quickly. Timlin filed for divorce in May 2023, and two months later, the "Shameless" actor was back on the dating scene.
In August 2023, Page Six shared photos of White and Ashley Moore looking very affectionate during an outing as they made out on the sidewalk. A source spilled details on the brewing romance to Us Weekly, sharing, "Jeremy and Ashley aren't putting any labels on their relationship, but they're hooking up as often as they can and are totally smitten." While White and Moore were romantically connected, the actor was also tied to romance rumors with other A-list celebs.
In July 2023, speculation surrounding a budding romance between "The Bear" actor and Selena Gomez began circulating, per the Daily Mail. But nothing ever seemed to be confirmed, and it wasn't long before White was connected to another musician. In October 2023, the actor was spotted with Rosalia, which fueled gossip about a potential relationship, per TMZ. But much like his reported fling with Gomez, neither White nor Rosalia confirmed the rumors. While it seems White is exploring the dating scene, his ex-wife Timlin is not. In a now-edited Instagram post, the actor wrote, "Being a single mom [now changed to co-parent] is not how I pictured it. It is so f***ing hard," per Page Six. It seems like Timlin is struggling a bit more than White following their separation.