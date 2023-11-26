What We Know About Nicole Kidman's Religious Views
While many celebrities prefer to keep their religious beliefs to themselves, Nicole Kidman doesn't fall into that category. In fact, she's always been a fairly open book.
That anyone would be interested in Kidman's religion isn't exactly surprising. After all, she was married to Tom Cruise for more than a decade, and in an interview with Vanity Fair after their divorce, she revealed she'd looked into Scientology at one point. However, it's clear that any interest she had had been short-lived. A few years prior to their split, Kidman had clarified to The Sydney Morning Herald that while she was married to a Scientologist, she, herself, wasn't one. At the time, she shared, she'd been looking into Buddhism. Even so, she told the outlet she had been raised in a Catholic household and strongly identified with many elements of the faith. One of those elements included going to church, and Kidman told the paper that she enjoyed taking the two children she shares with her former husband, Isabella and Connor Cruise.
Now, more than 20 years later, Kidman and Tom are divorced, the former now married to Keith Urban. And, while Isabella and Connor are both Scientologists, in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, the "Australia" star revealed that just as she'd done with her older kids, she was committed to sharing her love of Catholicism with the two daughters she shares with Keith, Sunday and Faith Urban.
Nicole Kidman is committed to raising her younger kids Catholic
In her 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, Nicole Kidman shared that the weekly practice of going to church with husband Keith Urban and their daughters led to friends poking fun at her. However, she wasn't all that concerned. After all, she explained, raising their kids in the church was a decision she and Keith Urban had made together. Nicole also alluded to her upbringing once again, pointing out that her own positive memories of being raised Catholic had played a role in her decision.
That's not to say she wouldn't welcome any questions from her kids, though. In fact, she even shared that she questioned her faith constantly herself. As she explained to the outlet, while Catholicism had been a cornerstone of her childhood, open-mindedness had, too. "My dad would always say, 'Tolerance is the most important thing,'" she recounted.
Nicole's father's thoughts on acceptance are just one part of why she's always felt so strongly about it. As her mother, Janelle Kidman, had revealed in the 1997 interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, she, too, had thought about joining her husband's faith when they tied the knot. Despite being committed to learning about Catholicism, though, it wasn't for her. Even so, they stayed together until Antony Kidman's death, giving Nicole firsthand experience of respect for differing beliefs.
Nicole Kidman respects her older kids' views
While Nicole Kidman's younger kids are being raised Catholic, Connor and Isabella Cruise are Scientologists. And true to her commitment to tolerance, Kidman has said in the past that she respects their choice. Speaking to Who Australia back in 2018, she explained, "They have made choices to be Scientologists, and as a mother, it's my job to love them." The actor added that on top of her strong commitment to tolerance, she's a mother, first and foremost, and would never allow religious views to get in the way of being there for all of her children.
Granted, there have been rumors of clashes between Kidman and her older children in the past, particularly over their differing beliefs. As Leah Remini revealed in her book, "Troublemaker," she'd once had a conversation with Isabella where she hinted she wasn't exactly in Kidman's corner. According to the actor, Isabella had complained of her mother being a Suppressive Person. That would be a Scientologist term used for anyone who attempted to dissuade others from the organization (via Vulture). Of course, there's always the chance Isabella had been dealing with growing pains at the time. More recently, she's rubbished claims about not having a relationship with her mother in an interview with Mail Online.
So, what do we know about Kidman's religious beliefs? She's happy to share her devotion to Catholicism with the world, but she is equally as devoted to others having their own beliefs, too.