What We Know About Nicole Kidman's Religious Views

While many celebrities prefer to keep their religious beliefs to themselves, Nicole Kidman doesn't fall into that category. In fact, she's always been a fairly open book.

That anyone would be interested in Kidman's religion isn't exactly surprising. After all, she was married to Tom Cruise for more than a decade, and in an interview with Vanity Fair after their divorce, she revealed she'd looked into Scientology at one point. However, it's clear that any interest she had had been short-lived. A few years prior to their split, Kidman had clarified to The Sydney Morning Herald that while she was married to a Scientologist, she, herself, wasn't one. At the time, she shared, she'd been looking into Buddhism. Even so, she told the outlet she had been raised in a Catholic household and strongly identified with many elements of the faith. One of those elements included going to church, and Kidman told the paper that she enjoyed taking the two children she shares with her former husband, Isabella and Connor Cruise.

Now, more than 20 years later, Kidman and Tom are divorced, the former now married to Keith Urban. And, while Isabella and Connor are both Scientologists, in a 2019 interview with Vanity Fair, the "Australia" star revealed that just as she'd done with her older kids, she was committed to sharing her love of Catholicism with the two daughters she shares with Keith, Sunday and Faith Urban.