The Devastating Details From Viola Davis' Childhood

Note: The following article includes a discussion of domestic abuse.

Viola Davis is an EGOT winner and one of the biggest stars in the world today, but as she revealed in her autobiography, her younger years were anything but glamorous. From poverty to bullying, many of the details from her childhood are downright heartbreaking.

News of Davis' autobiography, "Finding Me," first broke in July 2021. At the time, she'd promised in a statement that there would be no sugar-coating of any of what she'd been through (via AP). "This is my story ... straight no chaser," she said. A few months later, ahead of the book's release, she doubled down on that in an interview with People. Telling the outlet that writing the book was an act of coming to terms with her full story, Davis explained that while it was easy to focus on everything she'd achieved, her lower moments had played a pivotal role in all of that. In particular, she spoke about seeing her younger self through new eyes. "I'm looking at little Viola, and I see how strong she was, and how she was just a spitfire," she mused.

Sadly, younger Davis didn't really have an option not to be one. In fact, the very first pages of "Finding Me" paints a picture of the horrific bullying she endured, with little boys from her school chasing her home every day, hurling both rocks and racial slurs her way (via Medium). Ultimately, she managed to get it to stop by threatening them with a crochet needle — but that was just part of what she endured growing up.