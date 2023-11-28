How Post Malone's Fiancée Helped Him Make A Major Life Change
This article contains discussion of alcohol addiction.
Post Malone is "Better Now" that he has his fiancée Jamie. The singer has kept much of the details of his relationship with her pretty much under wraps. In fact, Malone surprised everyone when outlets revealed he had welcomed a daughter with Jamie in May 2022. The surprises just kept coming because a month after he became a dad, the singer revealed he also revealed his engagement.
While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the singer opened up about how he popped the question to Jamie, and initially, she said no. He shared, "It was in Vegas. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs, and I'm off my rocker hammered, and I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no,'" he continued, "She's like, 'Ask me tomorrow,' and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice." Malone always knew he wanted to have a family, and Jamie was the perfect partner to welcome a baby with. He shared with Alex Cooper, "I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like No. 1 mom in the f**king universe."
Jamie has brought so much joy to Malone's life and even helped him make a major change in the way he lived.
Jamie helped Post Malone with his struggles with alcohol
Post Malone indulged in heavy drinking before his relationship with his fiancé Jamie. The "Sunflower" singer revealed on "The Howard Stern Show" how bad his alcohol addiction had become over the years. He explained, "It was to a really rough point, and I couldn't get up off the floor for weeks. It was screwdrivers, it was vodka, and it was bodying fifths and trying to hang in there and talking to people who weren't f***king there." Malone admitted that people, even celebrities like Justin Bieber, tried to guide him in the right direction, but he refused to listen. However, the musician changed his tune when he met his now fiancée.
He told Stern, "I met a really beautiful person that made me feel like a human being again." When asked by Stern if she gave him an ultimatum to work on his drinking, Malone revealed that wasn't the case. Jamie simply encouraged the singer to be a better version of himself. He shared, "She saved my f***king life — it's pretty epic."
Jamie hasn't been the only one to inspire Malone to work on his alcohol addiction. When the "Congratulations" star became a father, it gave him even more reason to cut back on his drinking.
Post Malone isn't completely sober
Post Malone is doing what's best for him. The "Circles" singer got a hold of his drinking with the help of his fiancée, Jamie, but admits he's not completely sober. Instead, the musician found a balance not to go too far with drinking. He explained on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, "I used to drink because I was sad. Now I drink for shows and because I'm happy," he continued, "It's hard getting out there, and I get so shy and timid and s**t, so I just drink a little bit to, I guess, cope with that and be able to get my liquid courage literally." The musician is taking it one step at a time and hopes that in the future, he can stop drinking and smoking, all for his little girl.
After fans expressed concern about Malone losing so much weight, the rapper opened up on Instagram that he had never been healthier. He shared that he was not doing drugs and was "having a lot of fun performing." He continued, "I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man... lol!" Malone may not be completely sober just yet, but he's working every day to become a better person for his daughter.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).