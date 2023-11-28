How Post Malone's Fiancée Helped Him Make A Major Life Change

This article contains discussion of alcohol addiction.

Post Malone is "Better Now" that he has his fiancée Jamie. The singer has kept much of the details of his relationship with her pretty much under wraps. In fact, Malone surprised everyone when outlets revealed he had welcomed a daughter with Jamie in May 2022. The surprises just kept coming because a month after he became a dad, the singer revealed he also revealed his engagement.

While on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the singer opened up about how he popped the question to Jamie, and initially, she said no. He shared, "It was in Vegas. I had lost a significant amount of money at the table. We go upstairs, and I'm off my rocker hammered, and I was like, 'Hey, you wanna marry me?' I got a ring and all this stuff. And she said 'no,'" he continued, "She's like, 'Ask me tomorrow,' and I was like, 'Alright.' And then I did, and I was sober, and it was nice." Malone always knew he wanted to have a family, and Jamie was the perfect partner to welcome a baby with. He shared with Alex Cooper, "I could tell she was going to be a really good mama. And she's like No. 1 mom in the f**king universe."

Jamie has brought so much joy to Malone's life and even helped him make a major change in the way he lived.