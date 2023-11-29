The Sweet Relationship Between Kelly Rowland And Blue Ivy Carter

Kelly Rowland and Blue Ivy Carter have an adorably sweet relationship. Of course, this is a natural extension of Rowland's relationship with Beyoncé, Carter's superstar mother. Although it's been nearly two decades since Rowland and Beyoncé were active members of Destiny's Child, they've maintained a tight-knit friendship that's stood the test of time. Not only was Rowland present at Carter's birth, she was also one of the few lucky folks who knew Beyoncé was having a baby girl before the world knew. Unfortunately, Rowland also told the world before her famous parents.

During a 2011 interview with Bang Showbiz, Rowland excitedly revealed that Beyoncé's husband, Jay-Z, was going to take great care of their "little girl" (via Billboard). Of course, outlets ran with her revelation, thus ruining the surprise before the famously private famous couple could reveal what they were having. In 2022, Rowland appeared on the "Yeah, I F***ed That Up" podcast and revealed that her faux pas was one of her biggest regrets. "When I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey's baby when she was pregnant with Blue ... That was the worst moment ever," revealed Rowland (via Business Insider). Fortunately, Rowland's mistake didn't have any bearing on her bond with the family.