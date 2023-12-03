How Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Is Following In His Footsteps
Gordon Ramsay is a formidable force behind the pass and a chef not to be messed with. There's a reason his shows are called "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." You might think growing up in the high-adrenaline, high-stress world of pro cooking would be enough to put Gordon's kids off even boiling an egg. Still, his daughter Tilly Ramsay is following in her famous dad's footsteps, and she's blazing quite a trail.
Forbes estimates Gordon's net worth is around $70 million, give or take a crouton or two. He's clearly proven cheffing is a lucrative business — albeit moreso when you segue into reality TV. Gordon's wife Tana Ramsay prefers to shun the media spotlight. But then, with five kids and a newborn to care for, she's already cooking with gas. Plus, she's got six cookbooks to her name — no mean feat.
Per Parade, Tilly's the only one of Gordon's kids to have shown any interest in the culinary world. Megan Jane Ramsay is an account exec at PR giant Freuds Group. Holly Anna Ramsay is a former model who has turned to the world of podcasting. She hosts "21 & Over," which aims to help people struggling with mental health issues. Jack Ramsay is enlisted in the Royal Marines. Meanwhile, Oscar Ramsay is only four, so he still has a year or two to decide what career path he wants to take. Jesse Ramsay was just born in November of 2023, so ... well, you know. Tilly, though, has clearly made up her mind.
Tilly Ramsay was a child cookbook author
Tilly Ramsay loves the spotlight as much as her dad. Per BBC, Gordon, Tana, and their kids starred on the popular kids' cooking show "Matilda and the Ramsay Bunch" for five seasons. The series scored three Children's BAFTA nominations and led to Tilly releasing a cookbook.
She also appeared on "Hell's Kitchen" in 2018, when contestants had to whip up a smorgasbord of sensory delights for Tilly's sweet sixteen. No pressure there. But Tilly became a U.K. household name after competing on "Strictly Come Dancing," the British version of "Dancing With the Stars." Per The Independent, viewers were shocked to see another side of Gordon when he was reduced to tears after Tilly was eliminated.
Still, despite exiting in a cloud of taffeta, glitter, and feathers after just ten weeks, Tilly had worked her way into the public's hearts. They rushed to her defense after LBC radio troll Steve Allen launched a gross misogynistic attack on her. "She's a chubby little thing, isn't she?" he said (via YouTube). "Have you noticed? Probably her dad's cooking, I should imagine."
"She's 19 years of age, for God's sake," Gordon during an Instagram Live video (per Cosmopolitan). "I think it was a breath of fresh air to see that level of 'stand up and we're not going to tolerate that,'" he continued, commenting on the public backlash. "[Weight's] a very sensitive issue, whether you're a girl or a guy."
Gordon and Tilly Ramsay's TikTok teamwork
Gordon Ramsay is incredibly proud of his daughter Tilly. They enjoy an extra special bond, as they have the same birthday. "I'm the luckiest dad in the world to share my birthday with this gorgeous young lady @tillyramsay. Happy Birthday, darling. Love you," Gordon wrote in a caption for a photo of them dressed up to the nines. Tilly paid it forward with an adorable pic of Gordon feeding her as a little kid. "Happy birthday to my best friend!! Thank you for absolutely everything you do. I wouldn't be the person I am without you; love you so much," she captioned the photo.
Their special relationship spans back to when Tilly was tiny. "I have so many favorite moments with dad — from learning to cook at age four while he was filming the TV series 'The F Word,' to messing about and filming silly, fun dancing videos," she told Body and Soul Magazine (via The Daily Mail).
Meanwhile, their TikTok collaborations are a roaring success, especially when Gordon busts out his best dad dancing moves. Tilly shares her cooking tips, glimpses into her life, and moments with her famous father with her 10 million followers. She also posts cooking videos on her Instagram. Tilly and Gordon's off-camera double act continues unabated, too. "What's it like being the daughter of the best chef in the world?" Gordon asked his daughter during an interview with The Daily Mail. "Jamie Oliver's not my Dad!" She shot back. Burn, baby, burn.