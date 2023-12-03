How Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Tilly Is Following In His Footsteps

Gordon Ramsay is a formidable force behind the pass and a chef not to be messed with. There's a reason his shows are called "Hell's Kitchen" and "Kitchen Nightmares." You might think growing up in the high-adrenaline, high-stress world of pro cooking would be enough to put Gordon's kids off even boiling an egg. Still, his daughter Tilly Ramsay is following in her famous dad's footsteps, and she's blazing quite a trail.

Forbes estimates Gordon's net worth is around $70 million, give or take a crouton or two. He's clearly proven cheffing is a lucrative business — albeit moreso when you segue into reality TV. Gordon's wife Tana Ramsay prefers to shun the media spotlight. But then, with five kids and a newborn to care for, she's already cooking with gas. Plus, she's got six cookbooks to her name — no mean feat.

Per Parade, Tilly's the only one of Gordon's kids to have shown any interest in the culinary world. Megan Jane Ramsay is an account exec at PR giant Freuds Group. Holly Anna Ramsay is a former model who has turned to the world of podcasting. She hosts "21 & Over," which aims to help people struggling with mental health issues. Jack Ramsay is enlisted in the Royal Marines. Meanwhile, Oscar Ramsay is only four, so he still has a year or two to decide what career path he wants to take. Jesse Ramsay was just born in November of 2023, so ... well, you know. Tilly, though, has clearly made up her mind.