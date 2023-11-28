Who Are All Of Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's 6 Kids?

Angelina Jolie adopted a seven-month-old Maddox Chivan from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. Jolie adopted him on her own, as she was married to her second husband, Billy Bob Thornton, at the time. As the actor recalled to Vanity Fair, Maddox was the last baby she met at the orphanage and the only one who she immediately developed a bond with.

However, two years after Jolie brought Maddox home, Lauryn Galindo — who organized the adoption procedure for the actor — was accused of buying children from impoverished Cambodian families, having them adopted by Americans, and pocketing a significant amount of money in the process. When Galindo was convicted for falsifying information to get U.S. visas for the children, the case led to serious controversy surrounding Maddox's adoption. At the time, Jolie stated, "I would never rob a mother of her child. I can only imagine how dreadful that would feel" (via The Sydney Morning Herald).

Maddox — who was brought up single-handedly following Jolie's 2003 divorce from Thornton – was adopted by Jolie's then-boyfriend, Brad Pitt, in 2006, with his surname being changed to Jolie-Pitt. During his teenage years, Maddox served as a production assistant for 2015's "By The Sea" and an executive producer for 2017's "First They Killed My Father." Both the films were directed by his mother, with the former starring Pitt alongside Jolie. The eldest of the Jolie-Pitts entered South Korea's Yonsei University in 2019 and is reportedly pursuing a degree in biochemistry.