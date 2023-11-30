The Tragic Truth About David Beckham

Take a look at David Beckham, and you might think he has it all. The ex-Manchester United star is one of the world's most famous and recognizable soccer players, and he's managed to parlay his on-the-field success into a lucrative second act. Today, Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami FC, and he brought the club national acclaim after masterminding the transfer of Lionel Messi to America in 2023. Beckham is a philanthropist and UNICEF ambassador – and he's made a lot of money for himself through his brand deals, working with everyone from Adidas and Samsung to Burger King.

But the former soccer star has also dealt with his fair share of tragedy. As chronicled in the 2023 Netflix documentary "Beckham," Becks found it hard to deal with life in the spotlight. His red card in the 1998 World Cup made him one of the most hated men in the country at the time. "Back then there wasn't anyone turning round to me and saying, 'Are you OK? Are you sure you're OK? Let's talk about it,'" he explained, alluding to the lack of available mental health resources. The national anger reached such a fever pitch that Beckham feared for both his and his family's safety.

Then, there was Beckham's falling out with longtime Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson, whom he looked up to as a father figure. Fame and fortune aside, the 2000s were a tough time for England's No. 7.