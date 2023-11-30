The Tragic Truth About David Beckham
Take a look at David Beckham, and you might think he has it all. The ex-Manchester United star is one of the world's most famous and recognizable soccer players, and he's managed to parlay his on-the-field success into a lucrative second act. Today, Beckham is a co-owner of Inter Miami FC, and he brought the club national acclaim after masterminding the transfer of Lionel Messi to America in 2023. Beckham is a philanthropist and UNICEF ambassador – and he's made a lot of money for himself through his brand deals, working with everyone from Adidas and Samsung to Burger King.
But the former soccer star has also dealt with his fair share of tragedy. As chronicled in the 2023 Netflix documentary "Beckham," Becks found it hard to deal with life in the spotlight. His red card in the 1998 World Cup made him one of the most hated men in the country at the time. "Back then there wasn't anyone turning round to me and saying, 'Are you OK? Are you sure you're OK? Let's talk about it,'" he explained, alluding to the lack of available mental health resources. The national anger reached such a fever pitch that Beckham feared for both his and his family's safety.
Then, there was Beckham's falling out with longtime Manchester United coach Sir Alex Ferguson, whom he looked up to as a father figure. Fame and fortune aside, the 2000s were a tough time for England's No. 7.
How David Beckham saw red
The British take their tea and soccer very seriously, as David Beckham revealed in his eponymous documentary. Back in 1998, the midfielder was one of the country's rising stars, so all of England felt he had personally let them down in the World Cup Round of 16 against Argentina. Per GQ, Becks was red-carded when Argentine midfielder Diego Simeone provoked him into lashing out. England went on to lose in penalty shootouts after playing a man down, and the England soccer star was candid about the fallout from the match. "To walk down the street and see people look at you in a certain way, spit at you, abuse you, come up to your face and say some of the things that they said ... That's difficult," David recalled. "The whole country hated me."
His wife, Victoria Beckham, remembers her husband being "absolutely clinically depressed," and David called the red card incident "a stupid mistake [that] changed my life." He added, "It brought a lot of attention that I would never wish on anyone." David eventually redeemed himself in the eyes of his country by scoring an equalizer against Greece to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, according to TalkSport. "That was the moment that England supporters forgave me for what had happened a few years before," he explained.
David Beckham's fight with Sir Alex Ferguson
David Beckham's star continued to rise on and off the pitch — thanks to his showbiz connections by way of his wife, Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice). But then-Manchester United Head Coach Sir Alex Ferguson was more of a traditional coach who lived and breathed soccer. According to The Athletic, he never approved of "this fashion thing" and dismissed David's brand endorsements and fledgling fashion career. The pair disagreed as David continued to pursue interests beyond soccer, and their relationship worsened. In 2000, David donned a hat to avoid showing Ferguson his shaved head, a moment the coach remembered in his book "My Autobiography." Ferguson wrote, "At that time I was starting to despair of [David]," adding, "I could see him being swallowed up by the media or publicity agents."
It wasn't long before tensions reached a boiling point. In 2003, Ferguson blamed David for Manchester United's 0-2 loss to Arsenal. The midfielder spoke about the locker room incident in "Beckham," explaining that he "went back at the boss and said 'no' and then I swore. I said the f-word. And then I saw him change, and I was like, 's**t, I really shouldn't have said that.'" In anger, Ferguson allegedly kicked a boot at David's face. The next time David was seen in public, he was sporting a bandage over his eye.
David Beckham was forced out of Manchester United
The blowout fight meant that Sir Alex Ferguson wanted David Beckham gone for good. This was understandable; what was hard for Beckham to swallow was the manner in which Ferguson treated him. For example, as he was on the outs, Beckham's coach told him he wouldn't be starting in a Champions League game. Beckham walked away upon hearing the news and was surprised that Ferguson allowed him to do so. "If the gaffer had still cared about me as a person or as a player, we'd have had a [fight] there and then. He wouldn't have let me walk away from him like that," the star player later concluded, as noted by The Athletic.
As detailed in "Beckham," Becks only learned that Manchester United had sold him to another club, Real Madrid, through the media. "I called [Manchester United executive] Peter Kenyon and said, 'Is this true?' and he said 'Yes,'" Beckham said at the time, according to TalkSPORT. "I said, 'Can I speak to the manager?' He said 'No.'"
For Beckham, who called Ferguson "a father figure" and "one of the most important people in my life," it was devastating to have his coach ice him out. "It obviously hurt. I couldn't watch [Manchester] United for three years on the TV," he admitted.
Infidelity accusations rocked David Beckham's marriage
Rumors of a marriage on the rocks started in 2003 after David Beckham relocated his family to Spain to join his new team, Real Madrid. David was spotted out in Spain at a nightclub with a brunette, later identified as his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos. Shortly afterward, the UK's News of the World newspaper ran a story claiming David had an affair with Loos, who gave a tell-all interview to Sky News in exchange for $600,000. "I think the chemistry between David and I was so strong, and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he's a married man," Loos said, as noted by the Daily Mail, adding that she and David had slept together. David, for his part, denied all accusations, even as more women came forward claiming they'd been intimate with the soccer star.
It was a very difficult time for David and his wife, Victoria Beckham. "I've made it clear that ... the way [my family and I] have been treated is an absolute disgrace," David told BBC Radio 5 Live in 2004 (via The Telegraph). He and Victoria sued the News of the World for defamation. In "Beckham," Victoria noted that this period was "the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life." She added, "It felt like the world was against us."
David Beckham struggled to adjust to the MLS
The Beckham family's move to Spain was a trying time for Victoria Beckham. However, she thrived stateside when David Beckham made a then-unprecedented move to come play for the Los Angeles Galaxy. The opposite was true for her husband. From the lackluster pitches to a lack of faith in the level of play, David questioned whether he'd made the right decision in coming to America. "[The MLS] wasn't professional like it is now," he told The Times in 2023.
When David spent some time on loan with AC Milan, it left his Galaxy teammate Landon Donovan furious. "Even though it's a s**tty little MLS team that he doesn't really care about ... it meant a lot to me," Donovan explained in the "Beckham" documentary. While David understood that Donovan felt he "had abandoned the team," he didn't appreciate the public criticism. "I don't think [Landon] handled it in the right way. Whatever goes on in the changing room, stays in the changing room," the former England captain said. Therefore, the fact that Donovan and David were eventually able to put their squabbles behind them and win the league remains one of David's proudest accomplishments to date.
Fast forward to today, and he is continuing to invest in American soccer, this time with Inter Miami. Something tells us that David's not done with the sport just yet.