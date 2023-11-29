A Look Back At Cassie And Kid Cudi's Short, Drama-Filled Fling

It seems that every "Day 'n' Night," Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura and Kid Cudi's relationship was filled with drama. Many of you may not have known that the two even dated because, for years, Ventura had been in a very public relationship with producer Sean "Diddy" Combs.

It wasn't until 2023, when Ventura filed a lawsuit against the "I'll Be Missing You" singer, that she revealed that she had a brief fling with Cudi in 2011. Before the suit, neither Ventura nor Cudi ever spoke about their romance or what had happened between the two. However, the "Pursuit of Happiness" singer has talked about past relationships, which fans now know included Ventura.

In 2019, he tweeted an apology to all his ex-girlfriends for the way he treated them. He wrote, "I apologize to all my girlfriends in my 20s and early 30s I let down and treated like s**t because I wasn't right. All of my relationships didn't work out because of me. I had to accept that and find peace and be better." While no one knew at the time that this list of ex-girlfriends included Ventura, they do now. And now that people are aware of their romance, many are curious about the details of their relationship. While the information on their fling is scarce, what has bubbled up paints Cudi and Ventura's romance as a hotbed of drama.