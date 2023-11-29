MacKenzie Scott Has Given Away A Stunning Amount Of Her Fortune

MacKenzie Scott became $38 billion richer after she divorced Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019. According to CNET, Scott's historic divorce settlement came after Bezos transferred 4% of his Amazon shares to her. Undoubtedly, Scott has made excellent use of her fortune by donating substantial sums to charity. According to Scott's Giving Pledge letter, her charitable spirit inspired her to take a philanthropic approach to spending her fortune. "In addition to whatever assets life has nurtured in me, I have a disproportionate amount of money to share," said Scott. "My approach to philanthropy will continue to be thoughtful. It will take time and effort and care. But I won't wait. And I will keep at it until the safe is empty."

It's safe to say that Scott has more than honored her pledge over the years. Per her Medium post, the first year after Scott's divorce, she donated over $4 billion to 384 charitable organizations — including Goodwill, Lincoln University, and Golden Harvest Food Bank. "Some are filling basic needs: food banks, emergency relief funds, and support services for those most vulnerable," wrote Scott. "Others are addressing long-term systemic inequities that have been deepened by the crisis: debt relief, employment training, credit and financial services." However, that was just the beginning of Scott's plan to give away her entire fortune. While she's already given away billions of dollars, here's exactly how much Scott has given back as part of her pledge.