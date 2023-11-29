Why Catherine Zeta-Jones And Michael Douglas Nearly Divorced

Ever since Danny DeVito introduced Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones back in 1998, they have worked to maintain their status as one of Hollywood's increasingly rare longstanding couples — but not without a few hiccups along the way. But the couple almost didn't happen. "The Mask of Zorro" star was recently single and not looking for love. And Douglas didn't help the situation. "After she told me she loved golf, I told her, 'I'm going to be the father of your children,' and then she said 'Goodnight,'" the "Fatal Attraction" actor said on "On Air with Ryan Seacrest" in 2018.

Luckily for him, Zeta-Jones felt a connection. "I knew this was something special," she told People in 2003. And she couldn't have been too put off by his forwardness because he did indeed become the father of her children. Even before tying the knot in November 2000, Douglas and Zeta-Jones welcomed their son Dylan, born the previous August. They expanded the brood in April 2003 with the birth of Carys.

Their lives seamlessly came together, with Zeta-Jones becoming close with her father-in-law and Douglas finding a support system in her parents. But not everything was sunshine and roses. In 2013, Douglas and Zeta-Jones separated. "Catherine and Michael are taking some time apart to evaluate and work on their marriage," their rep told Us Weekly that August. They quickly mended things, though. By that October, they had moved back in together. It got to that point because the couple had been trying to weather a pretty rough storm for a few years.