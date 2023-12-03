RHOM: Why Adriana De Moura And Frederic Marq's Marriage Didn't Last

Back when "The Real Housewives of Miami" premiered in 2011, Adriana de Moura was in a relationship with Frederic Marq. The cameras followed their sometimes strange connection as the hotel designer tried to convince de Moura to make his small boat their primary residence. Drama followed the couple as de Moura and Marq got ready to tie the knot in Season 3, but during the premiere, Lea Black revealed that they had already been married for years and claimed they were faking their wedding to make good television.

When asked about the timeline of their marriage, de Moura shared with E! News that she and Marq had gotten their license after planning to get married but her son Alex, who was nine years old at the time, was against the nuptials. Although they were legally married, de Moura didn't consider them official since they never had a ceremony. "But now it's five years later, my son is older and we decided to go through with it," she added. De Moura and Marq's wedding was featured in Season 3, and after the show went on a long hiatus, it was revealed that their marriage didn't make the long run.