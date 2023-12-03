RHOM: Why Adriana De Moura And Frederic Marq's Marriage Didn't Last
Back when "The Real Housewives of Miami" premiered in 2011, Adriana de Moura was in a relationship with Frederic Marq. The cameras followed their sometimes strange connection as the hotel designer tried to convince de Moura to make his small boat their primary residence. Drama followed the couple as de Moura and Marq got ready to tie the knot in Season 3, but during the premiere, Lea Black revealed that they had already been married for years and claimed they were faking their wedding to make good television.
When asked about the timeline of their marriage, de Moura shared with E! News that she and Marq had gotten their license after planning to get married but her son Alex, who was nine years old at the time, was against the nuptials. Although they were legally married, de Moura didn't consider them official since they never had a ceremony. "But now it's five years later, my son is older and we decided to go through with it," she added. De Moura and Marq's wedding was featured in Season 3, and after the show went on a long hiatus, it was revealed that their marriage didn't make the long run.
Adriana de Moura and Frederic Marq grew apart
Although Adriana de Moura thought she and her former husband Frederic Marq would be "together forever," the two went their separate ways in 2020, per Yahoo. "We were together for over 10 years — 11 years, to be exact — but unfortunately, in the later years after the show wrapped, there were different paths, and we were growing apart," the "RHOM" star explained. De Moura shared that while the split was amicable, the two didn't fare so well during the COVID-19 pandemic. "He's still there for my son, which, to me, is super important. I still consider him family. We're just now the new modern family," she added.
It seems Marq never got to move in with de Moura on his boat. On an episode of the podcast "We Should Talk," she stated, "The boat almost came to fruition." The reality star explained that they "worked really hard" to rebuild the boat but the Burmese teak wood took years to reconstruct and by the time the interior was almost ready, they made the decision to divorce. Although the split was "sad" at the time, de Moura has moved on and is having fun in the dating world.
Adriana de Moura has no problem using her four-month rule on potential suitors
A divorce from her husband of over 10 years can't keep Adriana de Moura down. Shortly after leaving Frederic Marq, she told Andy Cohen (via Bravo), "Yes, it was sad. But I'm now newly single and ready to mingle." When "RHOM" returned with Season 4 in 2022, de Moura was throwing herself into the dating world and found herself in a pickle after she invited two men to an art event. She ended up dating one of them, Jacob, for a while and made him adhere to her four-month rule of waiting before sleeping together. However, she revealed on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" that it backfired on her and he made her wait two months after he waited the required four.
"RHOM" Season 5 saw de Moura with her new boyfriend, Thierry, but drama ensued after rumors swirled that he was still married. According to the housewife, he "ran for the hills" after getting into it with Alexia Echevarria (via Reality Blurb). Still, there's no shortage of love interests for the art dealer, and she revealed during BravoCon 2023 that she and "Below Deck Down Under" star Captain Jason Chambers "made out" and had a couple of romantic dates. While she claimed she told him about the four-month rule and didn't allow him in her bed, the other Bravolebrities didn't believe her. After all, there's a reason he's called Captain Cutie.