3 Clues Mark Cuban Was Ready To Leave Shark Tank

Mark Cuban is officially leaving "Shark Tank" after months of speculation regarding his attachment to the show. Cuban announced his impending exit while appearing on the "All The Smoke" podcast in November. "Next year, our 16th year, is gonna be my last year, so I got one more year to go," said Cuban during the episode. However, Cuban, a judge since Season 2, only had positive things to say about his experience. "We've trained multiple generations of entrepreneurs that if somebody can come from Iowa or Sacramento or wherever, and show up on the carpet of 'Shark Tank' and show their business and get a deal, it's going to inspire generations of kids," he added.

Cuban also confirmed the news of his exit to The Hollywood Reporter, citing his family as his inspiration for leaving. "I just want to have a couple summers with my teens before they go off on their own," Cuban shared with the outlet. The billionaire also asserted that he wasn't leaving because he was unhappy with the show itself. "Nothing to do with the show," continued Cuban. "I love it. I love being on it. I love what [it] represents and how it motivates entrepreneurs around the world." Despite Cuban's evident love for "Shark Tank," there were a few signs he was gearing up to say goodbye.