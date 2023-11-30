A Timeline Of Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed's Short-Lived Romance

Diana, Princess of Wales, and Dodi Fayed are forever entwined in the public's memory. Following their fatal car crash in Paris, rumors were rife that the couple were engaged to be married. However, in reality, Diana and Fayed really weren't together long before their deaths.

As the Reader's Digest notes, Diana was still raw from her divorce from then-Prince Charles when they became romantically involved. The royal family had dumped her, stripping Diana of her "HRH" title and noble status, meaning protocol dictated she would — in theory — have to even curtsy to her own sons. Diana also lost travel privileges, most of her staff, and many of her charity engagements."

However, the most damaging was that "The Firm" removed her security detail. Given that she was, at the time, the most photographed woman in the world and hounded relentlessly by the paparazzi, it left Diana in a perilous situation, with photographers chasing her 24-7 and constantly invading her privacy. Not to mention the dangers of going out in public without police protection. Diana's turbulent and difficult post-divorce life is depicted in the first installment of Season 6 of "The Crown." Although it's obviously fictional, the series does offer great insight into the madness Diana was forced to endure on a daily basis as she was relentlessly hunted and harassed. It's safe to say Diana was going through an incredibly tough time when she started dating Fayed. So, rumors aside, what's the true story of their relationship?