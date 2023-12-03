The Scandalous Way Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose's Marriage Ended
The marriage between Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose unraveled not long after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together. "I knew as soon as I met u, u were the one for me sweetheart. Happy 1 year anniversary," Rose wrote on Instagram in August 2014 (via E!). By the next month, the couple split in dramatic fashion.
On September 27, 2014, reports surfaced that Khalifa had moved out of their home. "I just didn't want to be married to her anymore," he told friends, according to TMZ. To further complicate the matter, Rose reportedly went to the home the "See You Again" rapper was staying in and found him with another woman and proceeded to go berserk, although Khalifa claimed they were already separated. Days after that encounter, they filed for divorce.
Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg dropped juicy details about the altercation on September 30, 2014. "Amber walked in on him with two women at the same time. Twins, twin sisters, twin biological sisters," he said on "Ebro in the Morning" (via Page Six). Rosenberg, whose wife was friends with Rose, said the couple were not split up at the time, and that the home where Khalifa was staying was one he shared with his wife. "That's how she got in. She had a key."
Rose had filed for divorce September 24, 2014, and did not contest a prenup she had signed, per TMZ. Later, she would accuse Khalifa of cheating on multiple occasions.
Wiz Khalifa denies claims that he cheated on Amber Rose
The drama between Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose was further exacerbated immediately after they split. On September 25, 2014, reports surfaced that the model had an extramarital affair with Nick Cannon. That caused Rose to respond on X (formerly known as Twitter). "Please stop with the fake stories. I would never ever ever cheat on my husband in a million years," she tweeted at the time (via HipHopDX). "Unfortunately my now ex husband can't say the same..." Rose slyly added. That was not the last time she would reference her ex's indiscretions.
Rose spoke about her break up with Khalifa while appearing on "The Breakfast Club" in February 2015 — only months after filing for divorce. She remained seemingly diplomatic, but alluded to the "No Sleep" rapper cheating with various women. "Now that I'm done crying, it doesn't bother me anymore," Rose said (via Us Weekly). One host mentioned that Khalifa was reportedly given "hall passes" when the couple were together. "What if he ... used them up?" Rose responded.
Khalifa caught news of that interview and quickly went on the defensive. "[A]nyone who really knows me knows that I never cheated on amber," he tweeted in February 2015. He went on to add, "I feel like its my responsibility to make sure you have the truth and aren't misguided." Despite the public accusations of cheating, Khalifa and Rose were able to not only bury the hatchet, but remain very integral parts of each other's lives.
They are still close friends
After finalizing their divorce in 2016, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose went out together to a strip club. According to a tweet from Rose at the time, it was to commemorate their "love 4 each other." The former couple — who share a son, Sebastian — were able to salvage their friendship following their salaciously headline-making break up. "We obviously loved each other so much — we still love each other," she said on the "Guys We F***ed" podcast in 2016 (via People). "He was the only man I've ever loved."
Years later, Rose was still effusive when talking about her ex-husband. "We're literally best friends," she said while appearing on the "No Jumper" podcast on November 15. As Rose saw it, the key to staying on good terms was removing romance from the equation. "Once you just make it about the kids, and not who he's f***ing, or who she's f***ing ... life is easy," she added.
Khalifa has also opened up about the dramatic split from Rose. "I was sad after it ended, but I wasn't depressed," he told Playboy in 2020 (via People). The "Rolling Papers" artist said that ending things with his ex-wife ended up being net-positive. "I feel like not being in that relationship helped me out a lot," he added. Khalifa had nothing but kind words for Rose when he appeared on the "IMPAULsive" podcast in 2022. "[S]he's a good friend, a great partner ... probably like the best ex ever," Khalifa said (via Essentially Sports).