The Scandalous Way Wiz Khalifa And Amber Rose's Marriage Ended

The marriage between Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose unraveled not long after they celebrated their one-year anniversary together. "I knew as soon as I met u, u were the one for me sweetheart. Happy 1 year anniversary," Rose wrote on Instagram in August 2014 (via E!). By the next month, the couple split in dramatic fashion.

On September 27, 2014, reports surfaced that Khalifa had moved out of their home. "I just didn't want to be married to her anymore," he told friends, according to TMZ. To further complicate the matter, Rose reportedly went to the home the "See You Again" rapper was staying in and found him with another woman and proceeded to go berserk, although Khalifa claimed they were already separated. Days after that encounter, they filed for divorce.

Hot 97's Peter Rosenberg dropped juicy details about the altercation on September 30, 2014. "Amber walked in on him with two women at the same time. Twins, twin sisters, twin biological sisters," he said on "Ebro in the Morning" (via Page Six). Rosenberg, whose wife was friends with Rose, said the couple were not split up at the time, and that the home where Khalifa was staying was one he shared with his wife. "That's how she got in. She had a key."

Rose had filed for divorce September 24, 2014, and did not contest a prenup she had signed, per TMZ. Later, she would accuse Khalifa of cheating on multiple occasions.