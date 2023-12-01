The Sad Reality Of Duane Martin's Life After His Divorce From Tisha Campbell

For nearly three decades, Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell were one of Hollywood's most cherished couples. The pair had been married since 1996 and had two kids together before Campbell announced in 2018 that they were officially separating. "After 27 years of being together and two amazing children, it pains me to announce that I've filed for divorce," she said in a statement on Twitter. Although the news came as a shock to many, a source close to the situation told People that the split was a long time coming, as Martin and Campbell had been on the rocks for quite some time. "It just got to the breaking point recently," the insider claimed. "It's one of those things where they've been talking about it and fighting it out and trying to come to a conscious uncoupling."

Two years after their divorce was finalized in 2020, the "Martin" star opened up about the heartbreaking experience in an interview on Hot 97's "Ebro in the Morning," revealing that she went through the five stages of grief — denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance — during the breakup process. "It was complete devastation," Campbell confessed. "It was disbelief, it was anger at times ... Then there was more than acceptance." She further explained, "It was acceptance of myself ... [That] I'm stronger than I really knew, and it was getting rid of any baggage, setting boundaries for myself." As for Martin, things were certainly no better for the actor in the years after their painful split.