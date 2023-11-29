Frances Sternhagen, Sex And The City & Cheers Actor, Dead At 93

"Sex and the City" and "Cheers" actor Frances Sternhagen has died at the age of 93, per Deadline. The outlet reports that Sternhagen had died of natural causes, although an official cause of death has yet to be revealed. Her son, John Carlin, announced Sternhagen's passing on social media. "Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen," he wrote. "On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday." He went on to add, "Fly on, Frannie. The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived."

The veteran actress was best known as Esther Clavin on the classic sitcom "Cheers" and as Bunny MacDougal on "Sex and the City," but across TV and beyond, her career was filled with incredible feats. According to IMDb, she was nominated for three Emmys and a whopping seven Tony awards, winning two for her performances in "The Good Doctor" and "The Heiress." Her last project before retirement was in 2014 when she starred in the film "And So It Goes."

Sternhagen had an incredible career that spanned decades and different areas of the entertainment industry, and she will forever be remembered for the iconic roles she played.

More to come...