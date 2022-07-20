Survey Reveals Fans' Favorite Hollywood Star To Come From Broadway - And It's Not Even Close

Of all the Hollywood stars who got their start on Broadway, there is one A-lister who stands above the rest. At least — as far as fans are concerned. Nicki Swift asked fans to choose their favorite former Broadway baby among Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel, Hugh Jackman, Lea Michele, Kristen Bell, and Matthew Morrison — and the results were not even close.

While everybody probably knows that Menzel, Jackman, and Michele were musical theater stars before they ever stepped in front of a camera, people may be surprised to learn that the likes of Grande and Bell got their starts in theater as well. Before she appeared on Nickelodeon, Grande starred in the Broadway musical "13" as Charlotte to critical acclaim, per The New York Times. And before there was "Veronica Mars," Bell made her debut on Broadway as Becky Thatcher in "The Adventures of Tom Sawyer," according to Broadway World. She also starred in a revival of "The Crucible" alongside the likes of Laura Linney and Liam Neeson.

So, who is the fan-favorite? A Broadway stand-by or a backstage secret?