Media Moments Tony Romo Can Never Erase

During his time as a public figure, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has experienced a number of moments that he'd probably love to scrub from all of our memory banks. While his many flashes of brilliance on the field saved him from being considered a complete bust, some of his blunders proved that everything really is bigger in Texas. Fans of America's Team won't soon forget that infamous dropped snap during a 2006 wild-card matchup against the Seahawks. In 2017, Fox Sports deemed the botched hold on a game-winning field goal attempt one of the "10 worst plays in NFL history." The polarizing player's love life also earned him a number of negative headlines, so you have to admire his chutzpah in pursuing a career that kept him in the public eye after his 2017 retirement from the NFL.

At first, Romo's performance as a color analyst for CBS Sports scored him rave reviews from football fans and the media — his enthusiasm was infectious, and his penchant for predicting plays earned him the nickname "Romostradamus." By 2023, the honeymoon phase was over for some critics. "Tony Romo is the equivalent of a player who peaks his rookie year and never reaches that level again," said Fox Sports Radio host Jason Smith. Of the criticism of his game-calling, Romo said, "I've been through it a few times before." However, his number of awkward media moments did seem to increase exponentially when he became a broadcaster.