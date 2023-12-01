What Brooklyn Beckham Blames For Giving Up His Athletic Career

Brooklyn Beckham is many things. He's a photographer, a self-taught cook (let's not get ahead of ourselves with the chef title), a model, and even a published author. But what he isn't is a footballer like his dad, esteemed former athlete David Beckham. Despite being a Beckham himself, Brooklyn can't quite literally bend it like Beckham.

To be fair, it's not like he didn't try. Brooklyn had played soccer for most of his life. He joined the Arsenal Football Club Academy in his teens, but he was unsuccessful in his attempts to score a scholarship, according to Daily Mail. At that point, he had quit the sport altogether and decided to pursue other interests instead, which David supported wholeheartedly. "One of my boys turned around to me the other day and said, 'Daddy, I'm not sure I want to play football all the time,'" the retired footballer told ABC in 2015. "It broke my heart a little bit. He said, 'Every time I step on to the field, I know people are saying, This is David Beckham's son,' and if I am not as good as you, then it is not good enough.'"

While Brooklyn partly attributes his exit from the sports world to the expectations that come with being the son of a legend, he also blames something else: his zodiac sign. Apparently, being a Pisces has something to do with your ability to kick a ball across a field... Eh?