Brooklyn Beckham Is All Grown Up And Has Had His Fair Share Of Controversy

This post references domestic violence, racism, and honor-based abuse.

When it comes to nepo baby discourse, there's one name that has a tendency to dominate the conversation: Brooklyn Beckham. The oldest son of celebrity soccer star David Beckham and Spice Girl member Victoria Beckham has become a source of fascination because of the liminal space in which he resides. He doesn't seem content to exert minimal effort by using his parents' vast wealth to enjoy a playboy lifestyle. But unlike some other famous nepo babies — Maya Hawke, Jack Quaid, and Willow Smith are just a few random examples — Brooklyn has struggled to use the fame that is his birthright to launch a successful career.

Brooklyn's best bet might be to pen a Hollywood tell-all someday, as he's spent a lot of time around the glitterati. Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley are his godparents; he went on playdates with Suri Cruise and the sons of Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale as a child; and Victoria told Vogue that Tom Brady taught him how to play American football. Brooklyn and his heiress wife, Nicola Peltz, also became such good pals with Selena Gomez that Peltz joked to Cosmopolitan, "Oh my god. We're like, 'Yeah, we are a throuple.' We are all three best friends."

But while his surname alone is enough to earn him access to the exclusive world of celebrity, Brooklyn seems determined to transform himself from just another celeb kid into a nepotism success story. He's even willing to stir up some controversy along the way.