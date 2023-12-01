A Deep Dive Into Lisa Marie Presley's Daughter Riley Keough's Tax Woes

Riley Keough is no stranger to hardship, and her recent tax difficulties are just the latest in a series of setbacks.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter first experienced hardship at just five years old when she watched her parents, Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough, divorce. As she grew up, she struggled with anxiety and found it difficult to fit in, but nothing could compare to the series of tragic losses she'd faced in her early thirties. In July 2020, her brother, Benjamin Keough, took his own life, and then, in January 2023, her mom, Lisa Marie, died suddenly. While grieving her mother's passing, Keough was struck an additional blow when her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, disputed Lisa Marie's will and sparked a mounting monetary feud against Keough and her twin sisters, Finley and Harper Lockwood (whom Lisa Marie shared with Michael Lockwood). Then, just as those money woes were finally being solved in late 2023, the "Daisy Jones & The Six" star was faced with yet another financial challenge – this one brought forth by California's tax authority.

Apparently, Keough and her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, had amassed quite a large outstanding tax bill, and it was time to pay up. Here's everything we know about Lisa Marie Presley's daughter Riley Keough's tax issues.