Whatever Happened To Michael Jordan's First Wife, Juanita Vanoy?

Michael Jordan was married to Juanita Vanoy for 17 years, and the couple made headlines in 2007 when their landmark divorce settlement was announced. Vanoy walked away with $168 million in one of the most costly celebrity divorces of all time. The NBA legend would later tie the knot for a second time to Yvette Pietro in 2013, but Vanoy remained out of the public spotlight.

Part of the divorce settlement included Vanoy receiving custody of their three kids: Jeffrey Jordan, Marcus Jordan, and Jasmine Jordan. Vanoy had always prioritized their children. She became pregnant with Jeffrey in 1989 while she and Michael were still only dating. When the Chicago Bulls All-Star did not give her assurances about the unborn child, Vanoy took matters into her own hands and sought legal counsel. Eventually, she and Michael worked out their differences and married in 1989. During a 1993 interview with Connie Chung, Michael spoke about his headstrong wife. "Very independent. Very demanding. Of course, you know very caring, good mother," he said.

Despite being a major part of Michael's life during his championship runs with the Chicago Bulls, Vanoy was noticeably absent from the popular docu-series "The Last Dance" that aired in 2020. "I don't think there was a need to really rehash and go through it all," Jasmine told Essence in 2020 while discussing Vanoy's exclusion from the series. Not much had been heard from Vanoy since her divorce. However, in July, she started posting on social media.