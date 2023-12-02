Who Is Suits Star Gabriel Macht's Real-Life Wife, Jacinda Barrett?
Gabriel Macht's "Suits" character Harvey Specter may have married Donna Paulsen on the show, but he is married to fellow actor Jacinda Barrett in real life. The couple, who have been married since 2004, still clearly remember their first date. "On a blind date," Macht told Glamour in 2009 about the first time he met his future wife. "She had me laughing, she was a great listener and she was able to balance a conversation," he added. Barrett recalled their first encounter as Macht picked her up in his car. "Words disjointed and fluttering even as I spilled out a 'hello' and 'thanks for picking me up,'" she wrote on Instagram in 2018.
The real-life couple were able to play on-screen love interests in a three-episode arc for Season 2 of "Suits." Barrett played Zoe Lawford, a former lover of Harvey's who popped back up to help with jury selection.
Prior to working on "Suits" in 2012, Barrett had already made a name for herself in both TV and film, but originally, the Aussie-born actor was a model. "At first, modeling was OK, but I got sick of it," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. After a series of small roles, her big acting break came when she landed a spot in 2003's "Human Stain," which starred Nicole Kidman and Anthony Hopkins. "And things just sort of progressed from there," Barrett told the Times. Her career really catapulted not long after tying the knot with Macht.
Jacinda Barrett was in three major films in one year
2006 was a huge year for Jacinda Barrett as she appeared in the big-budget water disaster film "Poseidon," the comedy "School for Scoundrels," and the drama "The Last Kiss." Barrett was on her honeymoon with Gabriel Macht when she received the script for "The Last Kiss," where she played Jenna, who was married to Michael — played by Zach Braff. In the film, Michael cheats on Jenna while she is pregnant with their child. When discussing the subject matter of infidelity, Barrett had strong opinions. "If you have problems with the relationship, then speak up and be bold. If he had the balls to say 'I don't think I can go through with this' ... then I think she would be okay with that," she told The Georgia Straight about her character in 2006.
After playing a scorned wife, Barrett moved on to lighter fare in the comedy "School for Scoundrels," which was directed by Todd Phillips. "I get to be light and free and there's a real sort of awkwardness to the character that was fun for me to play," she told Girl.com.au.
That same year, Barrett also played Maggie James in "Poseidon" starring Kurt Russell. Unfortunately, the film sank at the box office. "I've never watched the box office of things until recently when I realized how much money it makes also has a massive bearing on the actors," she told the outlet. In the years that followed, Barrett mostly stuck to television projects.
Jacinda Barrett and Gabriel Macht attended the Royal Wedding
Following her major film roles in the mid-2000s, Jacinda Barrett appeared in a few more films before working on "Suits" in 2012 alongside her husband Gabriel Macht. Right after that, Barrett appeared in 13 episodes of the series "Zero Hour" in 2013. Her next major role came on the Netflix series "Bloodline" where she played Diana Rayburn for 33 episodes from 2015 till 2017. That led to her returning to film and working on the 2021 thriller "Hide and Seek."
While Barrett and her husband were not able to reconnect on-screen again, the couple gushed over each other on social media. To celebrate their wedding anniversary in 2019, Macht posted an adorable selfie with his sweetheart to Instagram. "No words other than...15 years by law and 19 total. Happy Anniversary," the "Suits" star wrote.
A year earlier, the couple were able to attend the wedding of the most famous "Suits" alum, Meghan Markle. Both Macht and Barrett commemorated the occasion on Instagram. "Congrats to Meghan and Prince Harry on your nuptials," Macht wrote in 2018 alongside a selfie he took with his wife. In a separate Instagram post, Barrett posted photos from the royal wedding. "Goodbye #newlyweds ... We have loved sharing this extraordinary moment with you and the rest of the world," the "Urban Legends: Final Cut" actor wrote. Afterwards, Macht called Markle's wedding "such an uplifting story," when speaking to People in 2018.