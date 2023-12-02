Who Is Suits Star Gabriel Macht's Real-Life Wife, Jacinda Barrett?

Gabriel Macht's "Suits" character Harvey Specter may have married Donna Paulsen on the show, but he is married to fellow actor Jacinda Barrett in real life. The couple, who have been married since 2004, still clearly remember their first date. "On a blind date," Macht told Glamour in 2009 about the first time he met his future wife. "She had me laughing, she was a great listener and she was able to balance a conversation," he added. Barrett recalled their first encounter as Macht picked her up in his car. "Words disjointed and fluttering even as I spilled out a 'hello' and 'thanks for picking me up,'" she wrote on Instagram in 2018.

The real-life couple were able to play on-screen love interests in a three-episode arc for Season 2 of "Suits." Barrett played Zoe Lawford, a former lover of Harvey's who popped back up to help with jury selection.

Prior to working on "Suits" in 2012, Barrett had already made a name for herself in both TV and film, but originally, the Aussie-born actor was a model. "At first, modeling was OK, but I got sick of it," she told the Los Angeles Times in 2007. After a series of small roles, her big acting break came when she landed a spot in 2003's "Human Stain," which starred Nicole Kidman and Anthony Hopkins. "And things just sort of progressed from there," Barrett told the Times. Her career really catapulted not long after tying the knot with Macht.