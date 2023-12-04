Celebs Who Met In Prison

While it's rare, there have been remarkable instances where celebrities have actually met each other during their time behind bars. This phenomenon offers a fascinating glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous when they find themselves in less than glamorous circumstances. For instance, although Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart did not meet in prison, their individual experiences with incarceration have become a notable part of their public personas. Stewart spent five months in a federal prison in Alderson, West Virginia, from 2004 until 2005 after being convicted for insider trading (via History Channel), and Snoop has famously spent a lot of time behind bars after numerous arrests.

The duo first met on an episode of Stewart's television show "Martha" back in 2008, and friendship sparks flew, with the homemaking guru later saying on an "Ask Me Anything" on Reddit, "I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg" (via People). Stewart got her wish — in 2016, they took their buddy status to TV with VH1's "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," which ran for three seasons. And Snoop and Stewart aren't the only celebrities who connected because of prison ... take a look at all the stars who met each other behind bars.