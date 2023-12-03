How Camille Lamb's Wild Side Got Her Fired From Below Deck

Casting the "Below Deck" crew can be tricky, especially when the captain is getting a completely new yachtie. That was the case with Camille Lamb during Season 10, who was initially hired as a deckhand and stew but wasn't stellar in either role. After Captain Sandy Yawn — who was filling in for Captain Lee Rosbach — saw that Lamb was struggling with the two roles, she put the "Below Deck" newbie in the interior full-time. That didn't seem to help. Lamb's work ethic wasn't up to par, and she kept getting into spats with Alissa Humber.

When hearing that Lamb was curt to Humber over the radio (Captain Sandy hears all), she was given a last warning to shape up or ship out. Unfortunately, Lamb didn't heed the ultimatum and was caught drinking by the chief stew, Fraser Olender, while overturning the boat for the next charter guests — even though her work wasn't done. That was the last straw for Olender, and he went straight to Yawn to tell her that he was done with his third stew.

Yawn called Lamb to the bridge to inform her that the heads of each department had an issue with her, adding, "I'm letting you go this morning." A visibly upset Lamb called the decision "debauchery" and later had much to say about her firing.