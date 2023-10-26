Why Below Deck's Captain Sandy And Fraser Olender Don't Get Along

"Below Deck" is known for showcasing testy dynamics, and Season 10 was no exception. Chief stew Fraser Olender and Captain Sandy Yawn had major tension between them. Although they ultimately came to understand each other, it took a significant amount of time.

Though Yawn is known for being at the helm of "Below Deck Mediterranean," she filled in as captain for the OG iteration of the franchise in Season 10, when Captain Lee Rosbach dealt with health concerns. However, unfortunately for the cast members who had established bonds with Rosbach and enjoyed his leadership style, Yawn's approach aboard St. David proved to be an entirely new ballgame. For Olender, who has told Us Weekly that he'd grown accustomed to Rosbach's expectations in Season 9 and the start of Season 10, that proved to be problematic.

For starters, Yawn had a lot of criticism for Olender's attempts to be friends with the interior team. That led to a number of problems between the captain and the chief stew. At one point, Yawn called out Olender's management style and the interior team in general, then hushed him as he tried to respond. At the time, he'd said in a confessional that he felt ill after the exchange. That wouldn't be the last time they'd come to blows, though.