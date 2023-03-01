Below Deck's Captain Sandy Yawn Admits She Nearly Fired Fraser Olender

As a captain, "Below Deck's" Captain Sandy Yawn is no stranger to firing her staff. However, she recently revealed that she almost went on a firing rampage and dismissed all her stews — including Fraser Olender.

When Captain Lee Rosbach left "Below Deck" to focus on his health, Yawn took charge and made it clear that she meant business. The first thing on her to-do list was to immediately improve the work ethic of her crew, which meant firing yachtie Camille Lamb. "I've probably had ten conversations with her, and she blew it," Yawn said on the show. Weeks later, she fired stew Alissa Humber, who showed blatant disrespect to her. "Yesterday was the last straw for me. Your insubordination and lack of respect is insurmountable," Yawn told Humber point-blank. "Alissa, when you said, 'Yes Sandy. I mean Captain Sandy.' That was a f**k you to my face. No matter what job you work in, respect for hierarchy is a must. I am letting you go."

While firing incompetent staff is part of the job, fans were surprised to hear that Yawn nearly fired chief stew Olender.