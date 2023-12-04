What We Know About Matthew Perry's Relationship With Assistant Briana Brancato

Here's all the tea we know about Matthew Perry's relationship with his assistant, Briana Brancato.

On October 29, 2023, Hollywood was forever changed with the news of Perry's tragic death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family revealed to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love." As of this writing, his cause of death is still deferred, pending further investigation following an autopsy.

In the weeks following Perry's heartbreaking death, many of his industry peers and close friends have taken to social media to express their love for the fallen star, including his former assistant of seven years, Briana Brancato. "My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy," she said in a heartfelt Instagram post, per Daily Mail. "I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll be in my heart forever."

Briana's heartfelt statement isn't the first time she and her former boss made headlines. Join us as we take a deeper look at their relationship.