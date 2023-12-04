What We Know About Matthew Perry's Relationship With Assistant Briana Brancato
Here's all the tea we know about Matthew Perry's relationship with his assistant, Briana Brancato.
On October 29, 2023, Hollywood was forever changed with the news of Perry's tragic death. "We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," his family revealed to People. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him, and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love." As of this writing, his cause of death is still deferred, pending further investigation following an autopsy.
In the weeks following Perry's heartbreaking death, many of his industry peers and close friends have taken to social media to express their love for the fallen star, including his former assistant of seven years, Briana Brancato. "My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy," she said in a heartfelt Instagram post, per Daily Mail. "I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll be in my heart forever."
Briana's heartfelt statement isn't the first time she and her former boss made headlines. Join us as we take a deeper look at their relationship.
Matthew Perry and Brianna Brancato were once romantically linked
In June 2021, pop-culture enthusiasts were convinced that Matthew Perry and his assistant Briana Brancato were dating. At the time, the "Friends" actor had just called it quits with his longtime fiancée Molly Hurwitz. "Sometimes things just don't work out, and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," he told People. Shortly after announcing the news, the beloved talent posted an Instagram photo alongside Briana to promote his merchandise. "Ready for the long weekend and an even longer bath! After a week like this, I know my team is! Shop the entire collection and let the relaxation begin!" His caption read.
Even though the picture was innocent and platonic, it wasn't enough to stop the rumor mill from pairing them together. Briana also added further flames to the fire when she posted a selfie on her now-deleted Instagram story wearing a sweatshirt with Perry's face plastered on the front, per Radar. While wearing your boss' face or posing in their merchandise may be weird to some, it was part of her duties as Perry's assistant. Per her LinkedIn profile, Briana was in charge of prioritizing media relations and public exposure for the "17 Again" star, which adds a bit more context to the aforementioned social media posts.
Briana Brancato wasn't the only assistant Matthew Perry was close to
Following Matthew Perry's tragic death, various news outlets speculated that Briana Brancato was the mysterious "Erin" pseudonym in the late actor's memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." In the book, he described Erin as a personal assistant and close friend who helped steer his life on the right path. "In the sober living house in Southern California, I had a view of West L.A. and two queen-size beds. The other bed ... was occupied by Erin," he wrote, per The Mirror.
"I didn't get sober back then, but I saw how wonderful she was in every way and promptly stole her from that sober living rehab and made her my assistant, and she became my best friend," He also recalled the time when his colon exploded and how Erin helped get him to the hospital. "She saved my life at the rehab ... Erin pulled the night shift for five months in that hospital," he added.
While many fans assumed Briana Brancato was the woman behind "Erin," it was proven false in November 2023. According to the Daily Mail, the actual person whom Perry was praising was Morgan Moses, who was his sober companion during his rehab journey. A source close to the the pair told the news outlet that while Morgan wanted to remain private, it was important to tell the truth about Erin's true identity. Another insider added, "Morgan Saved Matthew time and again. She was an incredible human being."