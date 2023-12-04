Here's What Michelle Obama Looks Like Without Makeup

It's rare to see members of the First Ladies' Club without makeup, but Michelle Obama let her natural beauty shine while celebrating the same special occasion two years in a row. Both celebrations occurred after President Barack Obama left the White House to start a new life chapter, which included the publication of two books.

Speaking of the fab former First Lady's new career as an author, Michelle Obama's makeup artist, Carl Ray, was the mastermind behind the gorgeous beauty looks she rocked during the promotional tour for her second book, "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times." Ray told Allure he liked to give Obama "a soft glam," like the silver eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and high-sheen lip she rocked in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Ray has worked with Obama since her days as a White House resident, telling Glamour that one of his favorite makeup masterpieces from that era was the shimmery makeover he gave her with a classic smoky eye for a 2016 state dinner. He wants to make Obama shine, obviously, but his aim is for the focus to be on her, not her impeccable eyeshadow or bold lip color. "For Mrs. Obama, it's about being polished in an authentic way. She always looks like herself," he said. "To exude the confidence she shows the world, she has to feel great in her own skin."

And what better way to do that than by going bare-faced to celebrate another trip around the sun?