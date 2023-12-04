Why Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Named Their Son Rocky
The Kardashians sure have a knack for bestowing their offspring with some rather unique monikers, don't they? You have Stormi, Psalm, and True, to name a few, and the latest addition to the Kardashian family is no different. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their son, Rocky, and there's a good reason why they decided to name him the way they did.
Since getting married, Kardashian and Barker — who have kids from previous relationships — were excited about starting their family with their own baby. On "The Kardashians," fans were given behind-the-scenes looks at what the couple was trying to do to get pregnant, IVF included. But eventually, they decided to stop the IVF journey and left it up to fate, per People. Kardashian shared, "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen." Well, it did end up happening for the couple. In June 2023, Kardashian announced that she and Barker were expecting during a Blink-182 concert. The reality star made a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant," which is a nod to the "All the Small Things" music video. Knowing how badly the couple wanted kids, fans were thrilled to see it finally happening.
In early November 2023, TMZ broke the news that Kardashian and Barker had welcomed their baby boy. While details are scarce, the duo confirmed the baby would be called Rocky — and it's got everything to do with a rockin' guitar legend and a blockbuster movie.
Travis Barker wanted his son to be named Rocky
It turns out Travis Barker was the one to really push the name Rocky. His and Kourtney Kardashian's son's full name, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was inspired by a lot of what the musician enjoyed.
During a Complex interview with his daughter, Alabama Barker, Travis revealed that the name Rocky had been stuck in his head for a while. When Alabama expressed her dislike for the name, the Blink-182 drummer shared why he enjoyed it so much. He said, "Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies, and 13 is just the greatest number of all time." Keeping in line with his passion for music, Travis liked the guitar player's name, but that's not all. He added, "And Rocky, the greatest boxing movie of all time," referring to Sylvester Stallone's iconic role. It also doesn't seem like a coincidence that Travis has the number 13 tattooed on his arm.
Travis' desired name for the baby may not have gotten Alabama's stamp of approval, but it did get Kardashians. According to E! News, the official birth certificate revealed the name Rocky Thirteen Barker and that their son was born just shy of Halloween. Travis and Kourtney welcomed their baby at exactly midnight on November 1, 2023. While they haven't shared much about Rocky since the birth, the couple is sure to be over the moon about the new addition to their family.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian didn't hide the name of their son
Unlike many of her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian didn't really keep her baby's name a secret, although she might not have had a choice. Back in September 2023, Kourtney and Travis Barker threw a Disney-themed baby shower for their new addition. At the time, the public did not know the name the couple was landing on, but Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, seemed to accidentally leak the name. Kim couldn't help but share photos and videos from the exciting shower on social media, and one of them showed a wishing tree dedicated to the new baby that had handwritten well wishes to him. Fans quickly caught sight of the name in a message that read, "May Baby Rocky have the most ... life filled with love, happiness." It seemed like evidence enough that Kourtney and Barker would name their kid Rocky, but it was still all speculation.
It wasn't until the Blink-182 drummer appeared on the "One Life One Chance" podcast in October 2023 that he confirmed his and Kourtney's baby's name would be Rocky. Barker thought that Rocky was such a "hard" name and even joked the baby would "come out of my wife's vagina doing front kicks and pushups." That probably didn't end up happening, but Rocky Thirteen is quite a unique name and fitting for the rest of the Kardashian clan.