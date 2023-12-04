Why Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Named Their Son Rocky

The Kardashians sure have a knack for bestowing their offspring with some rather unique monikers, don't they? You have Stormi, Psalm, and True, to name a few, and the latest addition to the Kardashian family is no different. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed their son, Rocky, and there's a good reason why they decided to name him the way they did.

Since getting married, Kardashian and Barker — who have kids from previous relationships — were excited about starting their family with their own baby. On "The Kardashians," fans were given behind-the-scenes looks at what the couple was trying to do to get pregnant, IVF included. But eventually, they decided to stop the IVF journey and left it up to fate, per People. Kardashian shared, "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen." Well, it did end up happening for the couple. In June 2023, Kardashian announced that she and Barker were expecting during a Blink-182 concert. The reality star made a sign that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant," which is a nod to the "All the Small Things" music video. Knowing how badly the couple wanted kids, fans were thrilled to see it finally happening.

In early November 2023, TMZ broke the news that Kardashian and Barker had welcomed their baby boy. While details are scarce, the duo confirmed the baby would be called Rocky — and it's got everything to do with a rockin' guitar legend and a blockbuster movie.