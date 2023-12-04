Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey's Split From Evan Winiker

Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker's romance was "Born to Die." The couple thought they had found love, but it looks as if the relationship crumbled not long after it began.

Del Rey and Winiker first sparked romance rumors in September 2022 after they were spotted enjoying the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in California. Although it seemed like the two could potentially be exploring a romance, they kept things relatively private. It wasn't until Winiker shared a shot of Del Rey on his Instagram that their relationship seemed to become official, at least that's what fans thought. However, even the post was a bit cryptic because the "Summertime Sadness" singer was only spotted in a group photo alongside Winker at a Halloween party. Fast forward a few months, and Del Rey seemed to switch up her low-key romance for something more public.

In March 2023, Del Rey was spotted with what looked to be an engagement ring during Billboard's Women in Music event. Conversations surrounding a potential engagement hit the internet with a frenzy. That same month, a source revealed to Billboard that the couple were engaged, although Del Rey and Winiker never confirmed the news. Still, many were thrilled to see the musician finally get her happily ever after, but unfortunately, it wouldn't last long.