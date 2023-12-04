Everything We Know About Lana Del Rey's Split From Evan Winiker
Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker's romance was "Born to Die." The couple thought they had found love, but it looks as if the relationship crumbled not long after it began.
Del Rey and Winiker first sparked romance rumors in September 2022 after they were spotted enjoying the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival in California. Although it seemed like the two could potentially be exploring a romance, they kept things relatively private. It wasn't until Winiker shared a shot of Del Rey on his Instagram that their relationship seemed to become official, at least that's what fans thought. However, even the post was a bit cryptic because the "Summertime Sadness" singer was only spotted in a group photo alongside Winker at a Halloween party. Fast forward a few months, and Del Rey seemed to switch up her low-key romance for something more public.
In March 2023, Del Rey was spotted with what looked to be an engagement ring during Billboard's Women in Music event. Conversations surrounding a potential engagement hit the internet with a frenzy. That same month, a source revealed to Billboard that the couple were engaged, although Del Rey and Winiker never confirmed the news. Still, many were thrilled to see the musician finally get her happily ever after, but unfortunately, it wouldn't last long.
Lana Del Rey reveals she's single
From their engagement to their breakup, Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker had kept their relationship under wraps. The "Radio" singer seemingly addressed her split in a chat with Harper's Bazaar, confirming what the rumor mill's been churning out.
While speaking with the outlet, she revealed that an ex liked the "idea of her" but not the reality of who she was. She shared, "In that person's case, there was something going on with them, like a little bubble ego. See, I don't get to have one anymore. It's been smashed to ... what do you call it? Smithereens." Although she didn't explicitly say Winiker's name, many believe she was talking about the musician. Del Rey then appeared to shed light on her relationship status by disclosing that she's not currently head over heels for anyone. She shared, "I'm definitely not in love right now. No. Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no." So it looks like the Grammy-winning musician and Winiker are no more.
This isn't the first time the musician has ended an engagement. Reportedly, she's been engaged twice before, once to musician Barrie-James O'Neill in 2013 and then to Clayton Johnson in 2020, as per The Mirror. However, it should be known that Del Rey has never confirmed any of her engagements, at least not herself.
Lana Del Rey has been focusing on music
Considering how private Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker kept their relationship, we don't expect a tell-all on what caused their breakup. Fans seem to think the "Young and Beautiful" singer hinted at what caused their split in the Harper's Bazaar interview by revealing one of her exes had an ego and an issue with her home. "We had some fights over this house," she explained. "Sadly, part of you knows ... that ain't it. ... That one shocked me. I won't name names and whatever, but that one really shocked me, that person. That was actually the end of a relationship." Instead of harping on the breakup, it seems the musician has been focusing on what she does best — music.
In late November 2023, Del Rey joined a couple of other artists for NBC's "Christmas at Graceland." During the special, Del Rey sat down with Elvis Presley's granddaughter, Riley Keough, and revealed that being there was an absolute dream. She shared, "This is like the manifestation of a dream completely come true," before she went on to perform a rendition of "Unchained Melody." Continuing to stay focused on her music, Del Rey released a single in early December 2023 honoring John Denver's hit song, "Take Me Home, Country Roads." Instead of sulking in her split from Winiker, it seems Del Rey is moving on with her life and career.