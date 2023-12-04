RHOBH: The Real Story Of How Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Met
Kyle Richards' friendship with country music singer Morgan Wade has sparked a ton of speculation, leading fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to dig deeper into their dynamic. Although they only met in 2022, Wade and Richards quickly developed a close bond.
Amid confirmation that Richards had separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023, Richards and Wade's friendship became more public, with rumors they were dating spreading like wildfire. From displaying intimate body language at a Paris cafe to seemingly having identical tattoos and rings, the internet was convinced that Wade and the "RHOBH" star were an item.
Yet, according to Wade, these were nothing more than rumors. In August 2023, she told People, "We're friends. The Internet's a dumb place." When Andy Cohen asked Richards about the rumors in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Richards said, "Well, I can tell you she is absolutely one of my best best friends in the world." Still, the besties decided to have some fun with the speculation by co-starring as romantic interests in Wade's music video for her song "Fall In Love With Me."Interestingly, Wade's music was what captured Richards' attention in the first place. Yup, Richards and Wade's friendship started like one of the singer's sweet songs. Join us for an inside look at how the two stars met.
Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade met on Instagram
Morgan Wade ended up befriending one of her biggest fans — the one and only Kyle Richards. Yup, Richards' fangirling over the country singer actually brought the two stars together. In a behind-the-scenes music video interview for "Fall In Love With Me," Richards detailed what initially led her to pursue her now-BFF Wade. Sitting next to her, Richards shared, "I heard Morgan on the radio. I heard 'Wilder Days.' And then I went to all the others, and I was like, 'Wow, this girl is really blowing me away with her voice and the lyrics.'" The "RHOBH" star then followed the singer on Instagram, all while listening to her music over and over again. In a direct message, Wade asked Richards why she was following her. "I just didn't expect someone from Beverly Hills [to follow me]," Wade interjected, adding that her friends "freaked out."
After an online introduction, Richards and Wade had their first IRL get-together in February 2022. Richards took to Instagram to post about the special outing. Joined by "RHOBH" alum Teddi Mellencamp, friend Jenn Leipart, and daughter Alexia Umansky, Richards sat across from Wade at a restaurant. Alongside the group photo, she wrote, "I stalked @morganwademusic on IG after listening to her music while driving solo from Utah to Colorado while making #housewivesofthenorthpole & today we met up in person for the 1st time." She added, "The most unlikely of friendships some may think but kinship knows no boundaries."
Morgan Wade hadn't dipped her toes in the 'RHOBH' world
While Kyle Richards connected deeply with Morgan Wade's music, Wade wasn't so familiar with Richards and her "RHOBH" stardom when she shared Wade's song on her Instagram Story. Talking to People in August, Wade admitted, "The only reality television I watched was '90 Day Fiancé' and I had to stop watching because it put me in such a bad mood because I get so irritated at these people. But I had never watched the 'Real Housewives' at all." As Wade's friend made her aware of Richards' prominence, Wade sent the reality TV personality a "thank you" message on Instagram.
In a way, things came full circle when Wade appeared on Season 13 of "RHOBH," per Bravo. In the clip, Wade and Richards meet with a tattoo artist, who asks the two friends how they met. "She stalked me," Wade teased. Richards agreed, "I stalked her," before raving about her music.
In a confessional, Richards shed light on Wade's free-spirited personality and how it captivated her. She gushed, "Morgan is 100 percent herself — no excuses, no apologies. And there was something very freeing about that to me. I'm someone who is always so worried about everything being so together and perfect that I honestly was just really taken by that."