RHOBH: The Real Story Of How Kyle Richards And Morgan Wade Met

Kyle Richards' friendship with country music singer Morgan Wade has sparked a ton of speculation, leading fans of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" to dig deeper into their dynamic. Although they only met in 2022, Wade and Richards quickly developed a close bond.

Amid confirmation that Richards had separated from her husband, Mauricio Umansky, in 2023, Richards and Wade's friendship became more public, with rumors they were dating spreading like wildfire. From displaying intimate body language at a Paris cafe to seemingly having identical tattoos and rings, the internet was convinced that Wade and the "RHOBH" star were an item.

Yet, according to Wade, these were nothing more than rumors. In August 2023, she told People, "We're friends. The Internet's a dumb place." When Andy Cohen asked Richards about the rumors in an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Richards said, "Well, I can tell you she is absolutely one of my best best friends in the world." Still, the besties decided to have some fun with the speculation by co-starring as romantic interests in Wade's music video for her song "Fall In Love With Me."Interestingly, Wade's music was what captured Richards' attention in the first place. Yup, Richards and Wade's friendship started like one of the singer's sweet songs. Join us for an inside look at how the two stars met.