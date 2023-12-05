The Real Reason Paris Hilton Chose A Surrogate To Have Her Kids

Motherhood? That's hot! Giving birth? Not so much! At least that's the perspective of famous socialite Paris Hilton, who welcomed her two children, Phoenix and London, via surrogacy. But it's so much more complicated than that, of course.

Motherhood was a later-in-life decision for the heiress, having already turned 40 when she publicly revealed that she was ready to have a family with her then-boyfriend Carter Reum. Speaking with People, "The Simple Life" star shared that she had initiated the IVF process during the COVID-19 lockdown. "We started going and doing it like a few months in because the world was shut down," she explained. "We knew we wanted to start a family, and I was like, 'This is perfect timing. Usually I'm on a plane 250 days out of the year, and let's just get all of the eggs stocked and ready,' and we have tons of them just waiting." As it turns out it was Kim Kardashian, one of her besties and former assistant, who introduced Hilton to IVF. "Kim had told me about it," she shared with Glamour UK. "So I had eggs frozen."

But by the time Hilton was ready to welcomechildren into her life, she had decided not to go through pregnancies herself. She opted for the surrogacy route, again thanks to the advice of Kardashian. But she had an underlying reason, as well: the abuse she endured during her time at a boarding school in Utah made her fear childbirth.