The Tragic Truth About Vince Gill's Wife Amy Grant

Powerhouse couple Vince Gill and Amy Grant have had their fair share of ups and downs throughout their marriage. In fact, Grant has had a series of health-related challenges within the last three years alone and their marriage came out even stronger. The gospel singer managed to look at the lighter side of things when she spoke to Billboard in March, calling herself a "classic." She said, "I feel like an old car that got taken to the shop banged up and they've put in a new engine and a great paint job." And Grant's not complaining, adding "there were so many hidden gifts" and pointing out how things worked out for the best because she was under medical care at a pivotal time.

According to Grant, she's found a new appreciation for her health after a series of medical issues. In May, she told USA Today that she's found a new lease on life now that she's touring again. "Oh my goodness, I have enjoyed being back on the road so much... Being sick made me realize how much I count on feeling good most of the time. I don't know if it's a post-COVID thing, too, but I find the longer you enjoy something — either music or a sporting event or a walk in the woods — with time, that level of appreciation to still get to do those things increases."