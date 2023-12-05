We Finally Know John Lennon's Devastating Final Words

More than four decades after John Lennon was murdered — and nearly six decades after Lennon predicted his death — fans of The Beatles finally know his final words. Lennon, who was one-fourth of The Fab Four prior to his departure in 1969, was murdered in 1980. Lennon's murderer was an unwell fan named Mark David Chapman, who'd requested an autograph from Lennon the very same day. Later that day Chapman followed Lennon to his New York apartment and shot him at point blank range. Unfortunately, Lennon succumbed to his gunshot wounds before he made it to the hospital.

In 2020, Chapman revealed during a parole trial that jealousy motivated his decision to kill Lennon. "At the time, my thinking was he has all of this money, lives in this beautiful apartment, and he is into music representing a more cautious lifestyle, a more giving lifestyle," Chapman said to a parole board (via ABC News). "It made me angry and jealous compared to the way I was living at the time. There was jealousy in there." Chapman also apologized to Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono. Ultimately, Chapman succeeded in his cruel plan of murdering Lennon, but the musician didn't die immediately. Thanks to "John Lennon: Murder Without a Trial," an Apple TV+ documentary chronicling Lennon's murder, we now know the beloved singer's reported last words before he died.